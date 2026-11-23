Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is donating $125,000 to the Gary Fire Department to help complete a new firefighter training tower designed to improve emergency response capabilities and strengthen public safety throughout Northwest Indiana.

The contribution, announced November 12, will support construction of a specialized, multi-level training facility where firefighters can practice responding to dangerous situations in a controlled environment.

The tower will provide hands-on training in live-fire and smoke operations, search and rescue, ladder operations, ventilation, forcible entry, rope and high-angle rescue, and emergency response coordination.

Gary officials said the facility will give firefighters opportunities to sharpen their skills and prepare for emergencies they may encounter while protecting residents, businesses and property.

The training tower is also expected to serve as a regional resource for neighboring fire departments, emergency medical services, law enforcement agencies and other public safety organizations throughout Northwest Indiana.

Gary Mayor Eddie Melton praised the casino’s contribution, describing it as an example of how partnerships between local government and businesses can strengthen public services.

“As Gary continues to move forward, strategic partnerships like this one play a vital role in strengthening our city and improving quality of life for our residents,” Melton said.

“This contribution from Hard Rock Casino will help create a modern fire training facility that equips our firefighters with the skills, experience, and technology needed to meet the demands of a growing community. We are proud of the work our Gary Fire Department does every day, and we appreciate Hard Rock’s commitment to investing in the people and institutions that make our city stronger. Together, we are building a safer, more resilient, and more prosperous Gary.”

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

According to the announcement, the training tower will feature multiple floors, balconies, roof access, ventilation and ceiling breach equipment, door breach stations, ladder rescue scenarios and anchor points for rope operations.

These features will allow firefighters to simulate emergencies involving multi-story buildings, confined spaces and other potentially hazardous conditions.

Training in a controlled setting is intended to help firefighters improve coordination, practice rescue procedures and become more familiar with equipment before encountering similar situations during actual emergencies.

Matt Schuffert, president of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, said the donation reflects the company’s commitment to supporting the firefighters who protect Gary residents and businesses.

“Our firefighters put themselves on the line every day to protect our residents and businesses,” Schuffert said. “We are proud to support the Gary Fire Department and help provide the resources needed to prepare these first responders for the challenges they face. This investment is about more than a training facility, it’s about building a safer community for everyone.”

The $125,000 donation will come from Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Lake Front account, according to the announcement.

The contribution is intended to help complete the facility and support the long-term training needs of firefighters and other emergency responders in the region.

The announcement did not specify the total cost of the training tower, its location or an anticipated completion date.

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana opened in Gary on May 14, 2021, following a $300 million investment. The 200,000-square-foot casino and entertainment complex includes gaming facilities, restaurants, retail space and the 1,954-seat Hard Rock Live performance venue.

The casino’s latest contribution represents another investment in Gary, this time directed toward improving emergency preparedness and providing firefighters with additional resources to protect the community.