Hard Rock Casino Ready To Roll With Job Recruitment Events

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana announced plans to host two Dealer School Hiring Events at the Majestic Star Casino Pavilion, located at 1 Buffington Harbor Drive, Gary, IN, on Tuesday, November 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursday, November 19 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Hard Rock will be enforcing their Safe + Sound protocols including mandatory temperature check upon entry, capacity limits and requiring masks at all times, unless eating or drinking while stationary and socially distanced.

Hard Rock is looking for great personalities and will train for the rest. No experience is necessary. Job candidates can earn as they learn Craps, Blackjack, or other table games. Dealer School is an 8 to 12-week paid training program that starts December 14 with a second session beginning on January 4. Graduates will receive a bonus of up to $2,000, bragging rights, full benefits and a cool career. For a guaranteed interview and an invitation to join the hiring event, applications must be completed before the hiring event date. Walk-ins are welcome, but an interview is not guaranteed. Apply at www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

About Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s $300 Million premier casino and entertainment destination will open in Spring of 2021. Although Majestic Star employees will retain their current positions when they move to the new facility, a total of 800 full-time and part-time positions will be added.

Hard Rock’s premier 200,000-square foot entertainment complex will feature over 1600 slots and 80 table games totaling more than 2,100 gaming positions. It will have five food venues including Hard Rock Cafe, Council Oak Steaks and Seafood, YOUYU Noodle Bar, Fresh Harvest Buffet and a Constant Grind Coffee Shop. It will also feature an on-site sportsbook, a retail shop, and a 1,954-seat Hard Rock Live performance venue. Phase 2 of the project will see the addition of a 200-room hotel and a multi-level parking garage. Conveniently located adjacent to the 80/94 Burr Street Interchange, with approximately 190,000 cars driving past daily, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is the only casino with direct freeway access in the Northwest Indiana market.

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is forecasting more than $20 million annually in tax revenue and payments. Hard Rock has a commitment to hire locally and invest and purchase within the community with a pledge to work with minority and women-owned businesses and community organizations in the Northern Indiana region. In 2020, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and a Top Employer for Diversity.

The Dealer School Hiring Events take place at Majestic Star Casino which is located at 1 Buffington Harbor Dr, Gary, IN 46406. For more information about the hiring events, visit www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.