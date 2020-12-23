Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana recruiting team members new restaurants

Hard Rock Casino Northern In­diana announced recently that re­cruitment is currently underway for restaurant managers, chefs, cooks, bartenders, servers and cashiers with other positions in security, finance, marketing, guest services and gaming operations to follow. The new $300 million premier ca­sino and entertainment destination is scheduled to open in Spring of 2021. The property will include five food venues ranging from a high-end luxury steakhouse to a quick serve coffee shop, and a wide variety of other dining options.

“The construction is moving along, and we are at a point where we are seeking great candidates to join our band,” said Dawn Reyn­olds-Pettit, Vice President of Hu­man Resources. “We realize this has been a tough year for people in the hospitality industry and we are very happy to help so many of them get back to business. There’s no better way to kick off the New Year than with a new career.”

The property’s signature food venue, the iconic Hard Rock Ca­fe, will offer classic American fare, a place where burgers and bands come together and guests can com­bine a Legendary® Burger with the latest music and authentic music memorabilia. Council Oak Steaks and Seafood is the fine dining op­tion featuring U.S.D.A. prime steaks, fresh seafood and special­ty dishes. YOUYU Noodle Bar focuses on freshly made noodles and savory broths inspired by Asian street food. Fresh Harvest Buffet is the place to embark on a culinary tour of the world. It will offer live action cooking stations, brick ov­en pizzas, dim sum, delicious des­serts and everything in between. The Constant Grind Coffee Shop is a casual sit down or grab and go venue. It is the perfect spot for cof­fee, espresso or specialty drinks and features freshly made pastries and sandwiches daily.

The Hard Rock Casino North­ern Indiana career page lists de­tailed descriptions of the various positions available. To apply, just visit the website www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com/careers, click on the position and fill out the online application. Job seek­ers should check the website fre­quently as new positions will con­tinue to be added.

When the new 200,000 square-foot land-based casino opens in the spring, the current Majestic Star Casino employees will move over to the new property. The expan­sive new Hard Rock Casino facility will create 800 additional jobs. The entertainment complex will have over 1600 slots and 80 table games. There will be a Rock Shop® and a 1,954-seat concert venue. The project is on track to give the area a much-needed economic boost.

The second phase of the proj­ect will add a 200-room hotel and a multi-level parking garage. The property is conveniently located adjacent to the I-80/94 Burr Street Interchange. Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana will be the on­ly casino with direct freeway access in Northwest Indiana.