Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana offering $2,000 signing bonus for experienced cooks

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is hiring for the culinary and food operations at all five of Hard Rock Casino’s new restaurants. They are offering experienced cooks a $2,000 signing bonus. The Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana career page lists detailed descriptions of the various positions available. Hard Rock is currently seeking to fill 150 positions between cooks, executive chefs, butchers, bartenders and food servers. There are still positions available across all operations with a total of 300 open positions. Job seekers can apply at www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com/careers.

The brand-new Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana will feature five new restaurants. The Council Oak Steaks and Seafood is set to be one of the finest steakhouses in the Chicagoland region. The Hard Rock Cafe features the legendary signature burger, along with steaks and salads and tasty libations. YOUYU Noodle Bar focuses on freshly made noodles and savory broths inspired by Asian street food. Fresh Harvest offers a wide array of food options including salad/soups/raw bar; pasta/pizza; dim sum/rice and noodles/pork and duck carving; rotisserie and grill; and decadent desserts. At Constant Grind guests can order a latte, espresso or a refreshing iced drink to go with a freshly baked croissant, tart, sinfully delicious pastries or specialty sandwiches.

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana opens to the public on Friday, May 14th at 5 p.m. The property is conveniently located at 5400 W. 29th Avenue, Gary, Indiana 46406, directly adjacent to the I-80/94 Burr Street Interchange. Guests have to be 21 or older to enter the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Call (219) 228-2383 or visit www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com for more information.