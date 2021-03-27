Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana hosts vendor info session

Hard Rock International, in partnership with the Gary, Lakeshore and Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce, hosted a Vendor Info Session for local companies March 12 to learn about services and products Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana will need from the community. This all-day event featuring three ninety-minute sessions took place at the Arthouse: A Social Kitchen at 411 E. 5th Avenue in Gary, Indiana. Nearly 100 vendors attended to learn more about how to become a vendor, and to get one-on-one time with decision-makers from Hard Rock International’s procurement team. They were also able to meet with local procurement representatives from the northern Indiana property.

Following Hard Rock’s Safe + Sound Guidelines, entry was limited to 1 person plus 1 guest. Mandatory thermal scanning was conducted upon entry and masks were required at all times, unless eating or drinking while stationary and socially distanced. And sessions were limited in capacity.

This event was a chance for vendors who are searching for an opportunity to get their products or services center stage and work with the best in the industry. It was also a chance to work with a world-famous brand and become part of music history. Businesses learned how to become a preferred provider of services, including food and beverage, construction, maintenance and transportation. Hard Rock has been honored by Forbes magazine as one of America’s Best Employers for Women for three consecutive years and Best Employer for Diversity in 2020.

Jon Lucas, president of Hard Rock International, welcomed vendors and gave opening remarks and introduced Matthew Schuffert, president of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. A Vendor Fair presentation by Tracy Bradford, Executive Vice President of Administration, Seminole Hard Rock Support Services and Justin Armstrong, Director of Procurement & Administration, Seminole Hard Rock Support Services followed. Stephanie Piimauna, Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer of Hard Rock International, spoke about Hard Rock’s commitment to diversity. There were also ample opportunities for one-on-one interactions between Hard Rock staff and vendors before the event concluded at 5:00 p.m.

