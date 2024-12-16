Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana donates to Mental Health America of Northwest Indiana

On Tuesday, December 10, Gary, Indiana the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s President and CEO Matt Schuffert presented an oversized check for $35,000 to Andrea Sherwin, President and CEO, Mental Health America of Northwest Indiana.

Mental Health America of Northwest Indiana is a non-profit organization dedicated to overall wellness through personal and family support, while remaining committed to its core principle of advocating on behalf of those experiencing emotional challenges. The organization leads from a foundation built on prevention and empowerment of vulnerable adults and children, through education, referral, and advocacy.

Mental Health America of Northwest Indiana helps parents build protective factors in the home that help mitigate the risks associated with Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) which are proven to negatively impact mental health & wellbeing at the core. It also provides programs for adults living with mental illness or challenges, work with NWI employers to ensure mentally healthy work environments and serve and advocate for people of all ages living with mental illness.

