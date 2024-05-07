Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana donates $500,000 to Lake Ridge New Tech Schools

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana donated $500,000 to Lake Ridge New Tech Schools for the renovation of Lake Ridge New Tech Middle School gymnasium and other high-need projects.

The middle school project includes replacement of worn and outdated wooden bleachers, the resurfacing of the gymnasium floor, the replacement of the audio system, acoustic wall padding and scoreboard panels along with interior painting of walls to match district colors.

Longfellow Elementary School will get 27 new teacher desks, 550 new student desks, library furniture and other projects.

According to President Matt Schuffert, “It has been a very successful year of giving back for Hard Rock as we direct our philanthropic giving to organizations that are most in need in the surrounding areas. When we had an opportunity to tour the district’s three schools, we were convinced a major donation would clearly benefit the students, the staff, and the community.”

Lake Ridge Superintendent Sharon Johnson-Shirley was elated with the monetary donation. “For President Schuffert to recognize the value of Lake Ridge New Tech Schools and what the funding would mean to so many people is amazing. We are grateful that Lake Ridge New Tech Schools have truly found a working corporate partner who cares deeply about the community.”