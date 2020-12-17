Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana Give Away 400 Turkeys to Gary Residents

Wednesday, December 16, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, in partnership with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, hosted a drive-through holiday giveaway of 400 turkeys to Gary residents at the construction site of the new casino on the southwest corner of Interstate 80/94 and Burr Street in Gary.

COVID protocols were top of mind at this morning’s event as staff members wore masks and practiced social distancing while distributing the turkeys. Recipients were asked to remain in their cars as volunteers from Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana handed out the food in a drive-through set up in the parking lot of the new casino property.

According to Matt Schuffert, president of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, “We recognize that local residents are experiencing a great deal of food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic. Many people have lost their jobs due to COVID and their needs have never been greater. Hopefully, a delicious turkey will provide a little joy as a gift to our new Gary neighbors.”

Since April of this year, the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana has seen the need for assistance increase an incredible 60 percent. In 2019, the food bank distributed 6 million pounds of food for the entire year, compared with the 10 million pounds of food they have distributed so far in 2020 while responding to the COVID crisis.

“The need for donations is at an all-time high,” said Victor Garcia, CEO of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana. “With the increased demands due to the current economic crisis, we depend on the support of partners like Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. We truly appreciate their involvement.”

People who would like to donate or volunteer to help feed the hungry can visit www.foodbanknwi.org or call 219-980-1777.

About Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s $300 Million premier casino and entertainment destination will open in Spring of 2021. Hard Rock’s premier 200,000-square foot entertainment complex will feature over 1600 slots and 80 table games totaling more than 2,100 gaming positions. The brand-new Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana will be conveniently located adjacent to the 80/94 Burr Street Interchange in Gary, Indiana. Visit www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com for more information.

About the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana:

The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana has been leading the Region’s fight against hunger since 1982 and distributes more than 5 million meals each year to hungry kids, adults and seniors across Lake and Porter counties. Each month the Food Bank serves more than 30,000 individuals through its 100+ partner agencies and programs like Mobile Marketplace, Commodity Supplemental Food Program for seniors and the BackPack program. The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization and a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization and a powerful network of 200 food banks across the country.