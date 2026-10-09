Hard Rock Casino launches PINKTOBER campaign in Gary

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a monthlong PINKTOBER campaign that combines fundraising, special dining offerings and community activities to support breast cancer research, awareness and patient services.

The Gary casino is participating in Hard Rock International’s 27th annual PINKTOBER campaign and will contribute $25,000 to the American Cancer Society to support breast cancer research, advocacy and patient services.

Throughout October, visitors to the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, 5400 W. 29th Ave., can participate in several activities designed to raise money and awareness.

Hard Rock Cafe is offering limited-time PINKTOBER food and beverage selections, including the Pink Power Bowl, Berry Lychee Spritz and Hibiscus PinkRITA. Specialty menu items also will be served in commemorative pink bowls during the month.

The Pink Power Bowl features grilled salmon with quinoa, farro and arugula, along with roasted beets, pickled red onions, watermelon radish, lemon whipped feta, citrus vinaigrette and toasted seeds. The nonalcoholic Berry Lychee Spritz combines ginger beer, club soda, lychee puree, berries, lemon and basil. The Hibiscus PinkRITA features tequila, Cointreau, lime juice and hibiscus syrup.

STRONGER TOGETHER pin Image from shop.hardrock.com

PINKTOBER merchandise also is available at the casino’s Rock Shop, including men’s T-shirts, hoodies and a limited edition STRONGER TOGETHER pin.

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana employees will extend the campaign beyond the property through participation in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk and support of the Pink Ribbon Society’s 25th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon. The casino is providing raffle basket donations and participating in community engagement efforts associated with the luncheon.

Employees also will participate in a “$5 Jeans Day” fundraiser on October 22, with proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society.

“PINKTOBER brings the community together to support breast cancer awareness and research while honoring the strength and resilience of those impacted by the disease,” said Matt Schuffert, president of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. “We are proud to be part of this global effort to help drive meaningful change.”

The Gary activities are part of a broader Hard Rock campaign taking place at the company’s hotels, casinos, cafes, Rock Shops and digital platforms. Since its inception, PINKTOBER has raised more than $15 million.

This year’s campaign also includes the limited-edition STRONGER TOGETHER pin, created by Seminole Tribe of Florida artist Theron Osceola. The pin recognizes PINKTOBER as well as Native American Heritage Month in November. Net proceeds from its sale will benefit the American Indian Cancer Foundation through the Hard Rock Heals Foundation, supporting Native American women and families affected by breast cancer.

Hard Rock Heals Foundation, established in 2016 as Hard Rock’s charitable arm, supports health and wellness, disaster relief, humanitarian causes and other philanthropic initiatives around the world. Funds raised through Hard Rock properties are directed toward local and global programs aligned with the company’s charitable mission.

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana opened in Gary in May 2021. The $300 million, 200,000 square foot entertainment complex includes more than 1,800 slot machines, 80 table games, the Hard Rock Live performance venue and five dining destinations.