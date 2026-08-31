Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana donated $100,000 to the Calumet Township Trustee’s Office to assist residents recovering from the severe storms that struck Northwest Indiana on August 11, 2026.

The contribution followed a separate $100,000 donation from the casino to the City of Gary for storm relief efforts.

The latest donation will help the Trustee’s Office address critical recovery needs throughout Calumet Township, including storm-related cleanup, essential supplies and other assistance for families still dealing with the storm’s aftermath.

The powerful storm caused widespread damage across Northwest Indiana, leaving many residents with prolonged power outages, damaged homes and other recovery challenges. Fallen trees and power lines blocked streets, damaged vehicles and disrupted utility service in several communities.

Hard Rock officials said the contribution was intended to strengthen local efforts to help residents recover and rebuild.

“The true strength of a community is revealed during challenging times,” said Matt Schuffert, president of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. “As Calumet Township residents continue to face the impacts of the recent storms, we’re grateful for the opportunity to support the Calumet Township Trustee’s Office and their efforts to help residents recover, rebuild and move forward.”

The Calumet Township Trustee’s Office provides emergency assistance and other services to eligible residents within the township, which includes Gary and nearby unincorporated areas. The office also helps residents facing financial hardship obtain necessities and connect with available community resources.

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana said its donation reflected the company’s continuing commitment to supporting the communities it serves and investing in initiatives that make a meaningful difference for local residents.

The casino and entertainment complex opened on May 14, 2021. The $300 million, 200,000 square-foot facility features more than 1,800 slot machines, 80 table games and several dining establishments, including Hard Rock Cafe, Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, YOUYU Noodle Bar, Fresh Harvest and Constant Grind Coffee Shop.

The property also includes a retail store and the 1,894-seat Hard Rock Live performance venue.