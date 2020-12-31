HAPPY NEW YEAR, FINALLY!

Most people will probably agree that the year 2020 was one heck of a ride, and many will not be sad to see it go. For some people, it has been one of the most difficult years of their lives. People have experienced multiple deaths in their families, have lost jobs, endured political intrigue, have lost businesses, and have basically been confined to their homes for the most part. Some of those forced to shelter-in-place together have had their relationships challenged.

One of the biggest villains of this past year has been the ravaging of society by the COVID-19 virus. Most people had no idea of the devastation it would bring. Society has been changed in ways that few people, if any, anticipated.

This great country, which the sitting president had vowed to “Make Great Again,” has experienced just the opposite. One reason the virus has wreaked such havoc is connected with the inaction that came from the White House in dealing with it. Initially it was said to be a “hoax.” And then it was eventually revealed that the president knew that it wasn’t a hoax.

It has now been revealed that our government allegedly wanted people to get the virus in order to accelerate “herd immunity” in spite of the fact that the science was not clear that that strategy would work with this virus.

To date, as a result of a lot of factors, including, but not limited to, the recalcitrance of a large segment of the population that has refused to wear masks and to observe social distancing measures, America has experienced over 317,000 deaths.

On some days the fatalities have topped 3,000 incidences. Those of you who remember the September 11 bombing of the World Trade Center may recall that nearly 3,000 people lost their lives during that debacle, which was the worst tragedy that Americans had experienced in recent history on American soil. Now we find ourselves approaching or exceeding that number daily! Today over 17 million Americans have been infected with the virus!

It is certain that when the smoke clears, we will be forced into a great “reset.” We will be forced to learn how to live in a diverse society all over again. This idea will be complicated by the fact that we have a new president-elect, Joe Biden.

But because of the sting of toxicity resulting from dealing with the virus as well as with a president who refuses to concede that he lost his bid for re-election, we are embroiled in a type of chaos not ever experienced by most people alive today. So, in addition to fighting the virus, we have been fighting forces that are attempting to tear America apart at the seams.

Based on the large number of people who are willing to play an active role in deconstructing America that is characteristic of the ongoing Trumpathon, our challenges might get more intense as we face the New Year head on.

Hopefully, there is light at the end of the tunnel, at least as far as the virus is concerned. Two companies have introduced vaccines that show promise. The challenge is that they have been rushed to the market, and there is a distrust of their efficacy and a fear of their potential harm among American citizens, especially Black Americans.

One hopeful bit of information that might help offset the distrust is that the vaccines were not created from scratch. There have been iterations of them around for quite some time, and the current work has had the benefit of building upon past progress. It is being said that both vaccines released so far have been proven to be highly effective.

Now, about the New Year – it must be said that what happens in it will partially depend upon what we do to make it better. Each of us should face 2021 with the resolve to do whatever we can to enhance our lives and health.

It has been said that for every illness there is a cure; we just have to discover it. As we face an uncertain future in the midst of the pandemic, we might take the advice of those sages who, in addition to traditional medicine, utilize effective natural remedies.

This includes, but is not limited to, elderberry, vitamin C, zinc, vitamin D3, turmeric, Echinacea, black seed oil, sea moss, plenty of water, sunlight (when possible), meditation, rest, exercise, leafy green vegetables, and whatever else promotes self-healing.

As we go into the New Year let’s face it with the resolve to ensure new and positive beginnings. With that said, the Crusader wishes for you and yours a HAPPY NEW YEAR and a HAPPY NEW HEALTHY YOU!!! A luta continua.