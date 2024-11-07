Hammond law enforcement is seeing benefits from ShotSpotter

Police say reduction in gun violence and public awareness is making the city safer

In March, Mayor Tom McDermott announced gunshot detection technology was coming to Hammond.



The city had just signed an agreement with ShotSpotter to install its gunfire detection and location system to help the Hammond Police Department respond to and resolve gun crimes.



Since the gunshot detection system’s implementation, Hammond law enforcement is seeing benefits.



“Even though the device has been operational in Hammond for relatively a short period of time, we already see encouraging trends and hope to remain that way to keep Hammond safe,” said HPD Captain Steven Kellogg. “The decision to implement ShotSpotter in Hammond was based on a clear need to enhance public safety and reduce gun violence in our community where gun-related incidents were either underreported due to the reluctance of residents to call 911 or reports identified the wrong location.”



A network of acoustic sensors placed in areas identified as gun violence hotspots transmit audio to the ShotSpotter hub inside the Hammond Police Department. There, analysts use the system to determine if the sounds are gunshots or other loud noises such as fireworks, car backfires, or construction noises.



When a gunshot is fired, the system detects in real-time accurately pinpointing the location within a few feet and sending the alerts to officers in under 60 seconds.



“We have engaged with the community throughout the process in deploying ShotSpotter, by conducting outreach to explain the benefits of the program and dispel any misconceptions,” Kellogg said. “We expect these positive trends to continue and become even more evident as the system remains in use over a longer period of time.”



“Many residents in diverse communities have expressed their support for ShotSpotter, recognizing that it is a tool to increase safety for everyone,” Kellogg said. “Our goal is to create a safer environment for all residents, regardless of background, and we are continuously working to ensure that the system is used equitably and transparently.”



ShotSpotter’s CEO Ralph Clark has consistently defended the effectiveness and accuracy of gunshot detection technology, emphasizing its role in saving lives. “ShotSpotter has helped police locate gunshot wound victims where no 911 calls were made, thereby enabling quicker emergency responses.”



“The placement of the ShotSpotter sensors is not based off race, population, or demographics. It is guided by a thorough analysis of crime data, focusing on areas of historically higher concentration of gun related incidents. The data-driven approach ensures that the system is deployed where it is needed most. We are maximizing its effectiveness and reducing gun violence altogether,” said Capt. Kellogg.



“By deploying ShotSpotter’s proven technology, we are adding an essential tool that will enable our officers to rapidly pinpoint and respond to gunfire, ultimately helping to save lives and increase crime incident awareness,” said Hammond Chief of Police William Short.



The Hammond Police Department is awaiting a response from school superintendent Brent Wilson for permission to install a radio tower on the roofs of some of the school buildings within the city.



Hammond implemented ShotSpotter with the assistance of a $300,000 grant from the U.S. Dept. of Justice. The mayor and all district council members pledged part of their casino gaming funds to pay for the technology.



Across the country, guns are the leading cause of death for children and teens. According to Gun National Memorial, on average, 122 children and teens die from guns each year in Indiana; 65% are homicides and 29% are suicides.