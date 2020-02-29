Half of victims of 1919 Chicago Race Riot located in unmarked graves at Lincoln Cemetery

By Erick Johnson

Last July Tammy Gibson, a Black historian, went to Lincoln Cemetery in Blue Island to visit the grave of Eugene Williams, the 17-year old Black teenager who was killed in the infamous Chicago Race Riot in 1919.

When she discovered that for 100 years, Williams had been buried in an unmarked grave in a pauper’s section at the historical Black cemetery, Gibson returned to the cemetery office, seeking to find out the cost of getting a headstone for Williams.