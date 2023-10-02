HACKING INTO A LIFE HACK

We are well into the computer age, and we have far, FAR to go in it. Today there are things that exist we wouldn’t have thought of in a trillion years a relatively short time ago. Along with this age has come a “speeding up” of existence; things seem to be unfolding faster than usual, and computers have contributed to this great “rush of knowledge.”

What is happening is that we are experiencing a “quickening;” we are learning more and more about everything, and it is causing a disruption in the previous flow of society. It is happening to all races. Each has its own row to hoe, and collectively we will ultimately have to blend with other beings who inhabit Earth with us if we are to survive.

As we observe nature, we notice that everything has its opposite. It would stand to reason, therefore, that the expansion of knowledge on the one hand would be met with an equal and opposite movement on the other.

There are certainly many examples of these, but a clear front-runner in this category must definitely include computer hackers! Computer hacker definitions include “an expert at programming and solving problems with a computer; a person who illegally gains access to and sometimes tampers with information in a computer system.” Some of this “tampering” might be considered beneficial and some of it destructive.

Today, as we are bound to get caught up in the world of computing, whether we choose to or not we stand very vulnerable as we face the negative consequences of computer hacking, i.e., being victimized by those who do it in order to rob people and lay bare their secrets.

Account numbers are not safe because of this. Locks, alternate names, work history, education, criminal backgrounds, bank accounts, and ANYTHING accessible through computer manipulation is at risk of being revealed! People can be robbed of millions of dollars by skilled computer techno-thugs!

Since the nemesis of computer safeguards is the ever-present threat posed by hackers, it must be understood that this will ALWAYS be the case until people learn, on a practical level, that all things DO generate their opposites, and we must figure out how to work with them for our greatest benefit.

In other words, considering the “singularity” we are theoretically moving headlong into, it would be prudent to learn that we must use the alchemy of understanding in order to transmute the negativity of an encounter with the “other.” We must turn the negative into the positive. We must learn to love, thereby neutralizing our opposition.

When considering the foregoing, it is apparent we are facing a computer-hacking crisis. As people, we have not yet understood that we are all connected to the planet. If we were not, we would have been born somewhere other than on Earth. Computers are the apex of technical tools that people who are inhumane to one another can use to take advantage of others. They are weapons that rival bombs and guns in lethality; hackers can literally destroy the world!

With that said, we must be resolved in knowing we will ALWAYS face problems generated by computer hackers because there will always be an opposite option available. As fast as a positive technician can come up with an effective neutralizing strategy, a negative hacker will come up with something to oppose it.

This will continue to happen until we solve our problems working together with each other. We must find the ultimate hack that will change our collective outcome.

Now, for practicality’s sake, until we achieve “universal peace” we must develop strategies to protect ourselves from the negativity of hackers. Common sense measures in this regard include changing passwords on a regular basis; select safe places to store your hard copies of information; don’t share secret codes with anyone; learn to discern websites that might generate malware; be cautious when purchasing items online; and generally, follow all safety guidelines recommended by computer experts that will safeguard your assets.

Finally, there IS a fool-proof “hack” guaranteed to make all our lives better. It is known by a four-letter word; it can solve all of our problems as we go about our daily lives, and immediately removes obstacles that seek to block us.

The elixir of life, the “life hack,” is LOVE.

Love among people is the equivalent of FUSION; it is exactly how the Sun generates energy through a process of nuclear fusion, which is the continual fusing of hydrogen atoms to create helium, giving off tremendous energy in the process.

Love is the ultimate life hack! This may sound unachievable and like “pie in the sky,” but it’s possible our progeny may grow to understand what we have not yet grasped. A Luta Continua.