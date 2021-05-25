Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana builds home with help from the Crown Point Community Foundation

Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana recently received a $5,000 grant from the CPCF Unrestricted Grant Fund through the Crown Point Community Foundation serving south Lake County, Indiana. Thanks to this grant, Habitat began work on the Lowell home in April 2021.

“A home is so much more than just a place to live. We are pleased to continue our partnership with Habitat for Humanities to help make this build in Lowell a reality, providing a beautiful and affordable home for the Sagissor family to call their own and create many happy memories with their family,” said Mary Nielsen, President of the Crown Point Community Foundation.

“Safe, decent, and affordable housing is critical to the safety and welfare of every family. As affordable homeownership has become an even greater challenge for many families, we are so grateful to partner with the Crown Point Community Foundation, to stabilize a family in Lowell, Indiana,” Dawn Michaels, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana. “Every time a family is stabilized, the community grows stronger right along with them.”

The grant will support the construction of a new home in Lowell for Habitat partner family, Phil and Chelsea Sagissor, and their three children. Habitat expects to complete the build this fall with a home dedication ceremony. As an approved Habitat partner family, the Sagissor’s have already achieved two of the Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana covenants; a 10-week financial education course and 300 “sweat equity” hours helping to build their home. Once they move in, the partner family will begin monthly payments on their zero-percent mortgage that includes taxes and insurance.

About Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana

Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana is the leading organization that provides permanent, affordable housing to income-qualified families in Lake County Indiana. By serving qualified homeowners with an affordable mortgage, we help families achieve housing stability and improve their living conditions. HFHNWI’s operating expenses are funded in part by our two ReStores’ located in Gary and Merrillville through the sales of gently used and new home furnishings and materials. This enables the financial contributions of our donors to go directly toward serving families. HFHNWI leverages our resources with community partners, collaborators and volunteers to keep our housing affordable. HFHNWI was formed in July of 1986 by Reverend Dick Rogers and has served over 135 families. We continue work toward our vision; where everyone has a decent place to live.

About Crown Point Community Foundation

The Crown Point Community Foundation connects people who care to causes that matter. Since 1990, we have served the citizens of Crown Point and South Lake County through a range of charitable and civic activities, while helping individual donors achieve their philanthropic goals. As a public charitable organization, the CPCF is dedicated to building permanently endowed funds. The Crown Point Community Foundation will help to positively shape the future of the community and act as a facilitator of community good. The Crown Point Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity. The Foundation is a member of the IN Philanthropy Alliance.