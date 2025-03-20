Habilitative Systems, Inc. hosts ribbon-cutting for renovated headquarters 

Donald J. Dew

The Larry T. Byrd Administrative Building at 415 S. Kilpatrick Avenue has served as the headquarters of Habilitative Systems, Inc. (HSI), one of Chicago’s largest behavioral health and human services agencies, since its founding in 1978.

Named after HSI’s first Executive Director, the building has long been a cornerstone for West Side residents seeking mental and behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, crisis intervention, disability services, substance use counseling, special education support, youth services, and much more.

In addition to its headquarters, HSI has expanded its footprint to include 16 locations and serves communities on Chicago’s South Side as well as the West Side.

Now, the organization is entering a new chapter. On March 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the HSI Board of Directors and President & CEO Donald J. Dew will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the renovated and expanded headquarters. The million-dollar-plus project introduces several new components, including Integrated Employment, Mindfulness, an Occupational and Physical Therapy Center, a First Aid Room, an accessible lift, and a technology center.

Upgrades also include a new front entrance and lobby, enhanced lighting, and updated flooring.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new main facility,” said Dew. “With this expanded space, we can offer even more employment and career training services, mental and behavioral healthcare, and crisis intervention to those in need.”

The renovation was made possible with the support of key legislators. Congressman Danny K. Davis (IL-7th District) secured a $500,000 congressional earmark from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). State Senator Lakesia Collins (5th District) secured $400,000 in funding, Proven IT contributed $100,000 and Republic Services and Rebuilding Together joined forces to contribute $250,000.

“We are incredibly grateful to our elected leaders for championing legislation that funds essential services for our community,” Earlier last year, Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford secured $1,250,000 in capacity-building funds to support HSI’s essential work in the community. Dew added.

HSI has provided critical support for individuals with disabilities since 1978 and was among the first Historically Black Community-Based Organizations (HBCBOs) in Chicago to achieve both international accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) and Council on Accreditation for Children and Families (COA).

For more information, visit www.habilitative.org.