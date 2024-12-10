Habilitative Systems, Inc. host 4th annual Race and Health Equality Awards, Dec. 12

Celebration honors 10 healthcare trailblazers; also features premiere of documentary

“Heading West – Part II, If the Lions Don’t Tell Their Story”

CHICAGO – Habilitative Systems, Inc. (HSI), one of Chicago’s largest

Behavioral Health and Human Services agencies dedicated to enriching the quality of life in key

communities, will host their 4

th Annual HSI Race and Health Equity Awards Reception,

Thursday, December 12, 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Malcolm X College, 1900 W. Jackson Blvd.

Themed “Honoring the Legacy of Historically Black Community Based Organizations,”

the event will pay tribute to 10 extraordinary healthcare trailblazers dedicated to eliminating

racial inequities in healthcare. www.habilitative.org/news.

“The Race & Health Equity Awards is a celebration of outstanding individuals who have

contributed significantly to the fight against racial disparities in healthcare,” said HSI President

and CEO Donald Dew.

“They have led the charge to ensure that our healthcare systems have better quality,

access and more equity for Black and brown people,” he said.

The following will be recognized for their exemplary work toward race and health equity:

 Congressman Danny K. Davis, Member of Congress, 7th District-IL

 Dr. Terry Mason, Former Chief Operating Officer, Cook County Department of Public

Health

 Dr. Vijay Prabhakar, Chairman, Global Strategic Alliance Inc., USA

 Dr. Sokoni Karanja, Founder and Former Director, Centers for New Horizons

 Tyronne Stoudemire, Senior Vice President, Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI),

Hyatt Hotels Corporation

 Dr. Carol Adams, Founder and CEO, Urban Prescriptives

 Brenetta Howell Barrett, Founder, President and CEO, Pathfinders Prevention Education

Fund

 Bishop Dr. Claude Porter, Founder, President and CEO, Proviso Leyden Council for

Community Action, Inc.

 Reverend Dr. Albert Sampson, Fernwood United Methodist Church

 Dr. Annetta Wilson, Founder and Executive Director, Sankofa Safe Child Initiative

“We also will highlight our theme, ‘Honoring the Legacy of Historically Black Community

Based Organizations,” through a new documentary. So many of our impactful organizations

have closed, been forgotten about and need strategies for sustainability, but we have come

together to share insights, strategies, build capacity, resources, and visions for improving quality

of life for individuals in our communities,” Dew said.

The Race and Health Equity Awards will feature the premiere of the documentary “Heading

West 2: If the Lions Don’t Tell Their Story.” Co-produced by Double D Productions, and

Habilitative Systems, Inc., the documentary chronicles the enduring impact of Historically Black

Community-Based Organizations (HBCBOs) in Chicago, shedding light on their pivotal role in

the fight for social justice, mental health, community empowerment, and systemic change

across generations.

The evening also will include scrumptious food fare, entertainment by violinist Windy Indie,

and networking with some of Chicago’s most powerful influentials.

For more information about the event, to become a sponsor or to purchase tickets, visit

www.habilitative.org/news