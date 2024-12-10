Habilitative Systems, Inc. host 4th annual Race and Health Equality Awards, Dec. 12

Celebration honors 10 healthcare trailblazers; also features premiere of documentary
“Heading West – Part II, If the Lions Don’t Tell Their Story”
CHICAGO – Habilitative Systems, Inc. (HSI), one of Chicago’s largest
Behavioral Health and Human Services agencies dedicated to enriching the quality of life in key
communities, will host their 4
th Annual HSI Race and Health Equity Awards Reception,
Thursday, December 12, 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Malcolm X College, 1900 W. Jackson Blvd.
Themed “Honoring the Legacy of Historically Black Community Based Organizations,”
the event will pay tribute to 10 extraordinary healthcare trailblazers dedicated to eliminating
racial inequities in healthcare. www.habilitative.org/news.
“The Race & Health Equity Awards is a celebration of outstanding individuals who have
contributed significantly to the fight against racial disparities in healthcare,” said HSI President
and CEO Donald Dew.
“They have led the charge to ensure that our healthcare systems have better quality,
access and more equity for Black and brown people,” he said.
The following will be recognized for their exemplary work toward race and health equity:
Congressman Danny K. Davis, Member of Congress, 7th District-IL
Dr. Terry Mason, Former Chief Operating Officer, Cook County Department of Public
Health
Dr. Vijay Prabhakar, Chairman, Global Strategic Alliance Inc., USA
Dr. Sokoni Karanja, Founder and Former Director, Centers for New Horizons
Tyronne Stoudemire, Senior Vice President, Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI),
Hyatt Hotels Corporation
Dr. Carol Adams, Founder and CEO, Urban Prescriptives
Brenetta Howell Barrett, Founder, President and CEO, Pathfinders Prevention Education
Fund
Bishop Dr. Claude Porter, Founder, President and CEO, Proviso Leyden Council for
Community Action, Inc.
Reverend Dr. Albert Sampson, Fernwood United Methodist Church
Dr. Annetta Wilson, Founder and Executive Director, Sankofa Safe Child Initiative
“We also will highlight our theme, ‘Honoring the Legacy of Historically Black Community
Based Organizations,” through a new documentary. So many of our impactful organizations
have closed, been forgotten about and need strategies for sustainability, but we have come
together to share insights, strategies, build capacity, resources, and visions for improving quality
of life for individuals in our communities,” Dew said.
The Race and Health Equity Awards will feature the premiere of the documentary “Heading
West 2: If the Lions Don’t Tell Their Story.” Co-produced by Double D Productions, and
Habilitative Systems, Inc., the documentary chronicles the enduring impact of Historically Black
Community-Based Organizations (HBCBOs) in Chicago, shedding light on their pivotal role in
the fight for social justice, mental health, community empowerment, and systemic change
across generations.
The evening also will include scrumptious food fare, entertainment by violinist Windy Indie,
and networking with some of Chicago’s most powerful influentials.
For more information about the event, to become a sponsor or to purchase tickets, visit
www.habilitative.org/news