Guy Stanley Philoche Collection is example of paying it forward

While not intentional, on what turned out to be a great Juneteenth—because of the recent passing of the observance as a federal holiday—on Saturday, June 19, the Virgil Catherine Gallery, in collaboration with the Dawn McKenna Group, launched the grand opening of “The Influence of Art on a Home,” an exhibition featuring works from artists of the Philoche Collection at the Hinsdale, Illinois, gallery.

The event was the first public exhibition featuring works from Guy Stanley Philoche’s coveted Philoche Collection, which he started in March of last year to help local, up and coming and struggling artists survive amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As COVID-19 began to ravage the globe early last year, Philoche felt the immediate effects on the art industry and knew he had to act. He instinctively turned to social media and shared a video on his Instagram handle calling out to his fellow artists, stating that he was looking to purchase as much artwork as possible and encouraged viewers to send him their work.

What started as a $15,000 budget with the help of his collectors quickly became $30,000, then $70,000 and now, he’s purchased over $150,000 worth of art with no plans of stopping. What started as an act of kindness for one man became a saving grace for many people during a time when the world was shutting down.

Some of the artists from the collection attended the opening, including NYC-based Michael Shannon and Mekia Machine, who Philoche surprised on The Kelly Clarkson Show by purchasing her work. Also in attendance were collectors, friends, colleagues, and connoisseurs.

Haitian-born modern artist Guy Stanley Philoche immigrated to Connecticut when he was three. As the middle child of three boys and coming from a family of sports enthusiasts whose passion he didn’t share, Philoche turned to art as his calling. While remaining close to his Haitian roots, Philoche was the only son to buck his culture’s tradition of the entire family living together and struck out on his own – first attending Paier College of Art and then Yale. He now lives in New York City.

For the past 15 years, Philoche has been attracting international attention with his work and his impressive roster of solo shows. As an artist, his palette is strong and sophisticated. His layering technique has created a body of paintings so richly textured that one can hardly hold back from reaching out and touching the canvas.

The Philoche Collection is on exhibit now. Visitors can stop at the gallery, 45 S. Washington St., Hinsdale, IL, to see the show Tuesday through Saturday from 10-6 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit Virgil Catherine Gallery.