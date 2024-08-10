Guy & Allen hosts Sa’Riyah Ja’Nae Barker’s Back-to-School Bash

On Sunday, August 5, 2024, Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc. hosted a heartwarming community event, “The Annual Sa’Riyah Ja’Nae Barker Back to School Bash,” in honor of Sa’Riyah Ja’Nae Barker, a young girl whose memory continues to inspire and bring joy to many.

The event was created in 2016 after Sa’Riyah’s passing due to leukemia. Her mother, Ms. Carmeleta Cook, an Administrative Assistant at Guy & Allen, wanted to honor her daughter’s love for school and her community. The Back to School Bash has since become an annual tradition, embodying Sa’Riyah’s spirit and commitment to education.

This year, the event was a remarkable success, drawing over 500 children who received essential school supplies, including 500 book bags filled with various necessities. The day was filled with excitement as students eagerly participated in numerous activities and enjoyed a host of giveaways. The highlight for many was the grand prize—a brand-new iPad—which went to one lucky student.

A popular attraction was the mobile video game truck, where children lined up to play games and engage in friendly competition. The truck provided a platform for students to strategize and cooperate, fostering a sense of camaraderie and teamwork.

The festivities also included an abundance of food and snacks, ensuring everyone could enjoy a full day of fun and nourishment. The event’s success in serving such a large crowd was a testament to the community’s spirit and collective effort.

Ms. Cook expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support from volunteers and donors, emphasizing that the event’s success was made possible by their generosity. “We are forever grateful for the lives that Sa’Riyah continues to impact even in her passing,” she said. “There’s no way we could have been as successful if it weren’t for you.”

As the day concluded, the organizers looked ahead with optimism and excitement, already planning for next year’s bash. The Annual Sa’Riyah Ja’Nae Barker Back to School Bash remains a beacon of hope and unity, ensuring Sa’Riyah’s legacy lives on through the joy and opportunities it brings to children each year.