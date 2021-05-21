Guitar smash marks grand opening of new Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

In true Hard Rock tradition, the new Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana celebrated its grand opening with a legendary Guitar Smash on Friday morning featuring Tito and Marlon Jackson, Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray and Pete Wentz from Fall Out Boy. Musicians Kym Mazelle, Crystal Taliefero and Deniece Williams, all of whom are Gary natives, also participated. Leading the smash were Hard Rock International COO Jon Lucas; Chairman Marcellus Osceola of the Seminole Tribe of Florida and Matt Schuffert President, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. The $300 Million casino and entertainment destination officially opened to the public on Friday, May 14 at 5 p.m. The 200,000-square foot entertainment complex includes a massive gaming space, five food venues, an on-site sportsbook, a retail shop, and a 1,954-seat Hard Rock Live performance venue.

The Royal Family of Music – the Jacksons – are featured prominently throughout the property. The impressive 37-foot-tall guitar marquee at the entrance to the building is modeled after Joseph Jackson’s famous guitar that changed the world and was the start of the Jackson 5. Upon entering the casino, guests are greeted by a spectacular guitar chandelier artwork modeled after that same guitar. The expansive Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is all on one level much like the Las Vegas casinos. The casino floor has 150,000 square feet dedicated to gaming, which includes blackjack, roulette, and craps, along with slot machines and video poker. There is a special baccarat area, an exclusive high limit room, Pai Gow poker and Spanish 21.

There are more than 170 pieces of music memorabilia on display inside the brand-new Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana representing a wide range of genres. The epicenter of the story told by the memorabilia is the Jackson’s. From where it all started in Gary, Indiana with Joe Jackson’s storied guitar, to outfits worn on stage by family members, and items with a more individualized connection – Janet Jackson’s suit from her Velvet Rope tour, Michael’s iconic glove and THE red leather jacket from the Beat It video – which endures as one of the most recognizable pieces of fashion in music history. The Jackson collection totals over 30 pieces, and from there the memorabilia journey goes on to showcase artists influenced by this legendary family including Lady Gaga, Eddie Van Halen, Elvis Presley, Justin Timberlake, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Pharrel, Shakira and Fergie. In addition to the Jackson related memorabilia, will be items from other Gary, Indiana music icons including Jimmy Reed, Deniece Williams, Kym Mazelle, Crystal Taliefero, and Big Daddy Kinsey.

The new Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is located right off the highway, just south of I-80/94 at the Burr Street exit. The address is 5400 West 29th Ave., in Gary, IN 46406. For more information, visit www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com or call (219) 228-2383.

