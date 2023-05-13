‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’: the final installment…or should it be?

Writer/Director James Gunn returns to finish the “Guardians of the Galaxy” trilogy, and I am so glad he did. No one can understand the dynamics of this crew and their stories better than he.

Plot – The crew is living in a place/ship called Knowhere. Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) is in a deep drunken depression due to the loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldaña). She isn’t dead, she just has no memory of him or the Guardians, so I guess she is dead to them.

The story focuses on Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and how he came to be. He was born in a lab altered by a crazy scientist, the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), who was trying to create the perfect race of creatures to live on an alternate earth he was building.

Rocket was the one who evolved and developed high intelligence. Before Rocket could be dissected by the High Evolutionary, he escapes, but not before leaving his mark on the High E (sorry writing his whole name takes up too many characters) and becomes the bounty hunter turned Guardian we come to know.

The High E is obsessed with getting Rocket back. This leads to an attack on Knowhere, Rocket getting severely injured and near death, and the Guardians, including Gamora, getting the code to save him.

There is lots of action, fun and laughs, great music, awesome new characters, and even some tears. Yep, I shed a few. Love, family, and acceptance is the thread to this film.

One of the new characters is Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), a powerful artificial warrior created by the high priestess Ayesha A to destroy the Guardians and kidnap Rocket. Poulter plays the character with just the right amount of out-of-control innocence.

I love the focus was on Rocket’s story. It was interesting and well thought out on many levels. It is good for us common folks to get to know him as more than a rough and tough racoon (who doesn’t think he is a racoon).

I know this is supposed to be the last “Guardians of the Galaxy,” but I hope it isn’t. I know we will probably see some of these characters in other Marvel films, but this group is special.

As usual, I will not give every-thing away as I want you to see and experience it. I would love to read what you think. Follow me on Facebook Bonnie’s Eye to the Sky, and other social media @bonnieseye. Let me know if you think there should be another Guardian film.

I give “Guardians of the Galaxy,” Vol. 3, 4 out of 5 Winks of the EYE!

Until next time, keep your EYE to the sky!