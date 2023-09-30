Grubhub Marks Hunger Action Month with New Chicago Initiatives

Photo caption: GRUBHUB WITH Soule Chicago team for the first Serving the City event in Chicago.

At the start of this year, Grubhub outlined three areas of focus for its philanthropic giving model, including an emphasis on helping to close the hunger gap. During Hunger Action Month this September, the company says it is making an impact with new partnerships and efforts in Chicago, New York and in other key cities.

According to this year’s August Consumer Food Insights Report, the U.S. continues to confront food insecurity, with 14 percent of the population considered food insecure.

Grubhub, in addition to its year-long programs and partnerships that help bridge the hunger gap, rolled out several new efforts this September.

These include a new Grubhub microgrant program that will support Chicago nonprofits, a partnership with the Greater Chicago Food Depository (Food Depository) that will significantly increase meal distribution in areas of the city with high levels of food insecurity, and hosting a series of Serving the City (STC) events.

Grubhub is showing up in communities across the country.

GRUBHUB VOLUNTEERS PREPARING meals for distribution, (Photos courtesy Grubhub)

In Chicago, the company’s hometown, Grubhub introduced two new initiatives.

• New $1 million microgrant program to support local nonprofits tackling food insecurity. Grubhub is introducing a microgrant program, with operational support from the Food Depository and Nourishing Hope, benefiting Chicago-based nonprofits. The program, made possible by the Grubhub Community Fund*, will direct up to $1 million in grant funding to organizations providing access to food and meal services. The application period for interested nonprofits will open in early October.

• More nutritious, made-from-scratch meals distributed through the Food Depository’s expanded prepared meal programs. We are partnering with the Food Depository to aid in the expansion of their prepared meals program. These meals support Chicago families, older adults, people with disabilities and individuals with medically tailored diets. In early 2024, the Food Depository will open an expanded facility with eventual plans to prepare, source and distribute up to 10,000 meals per day. The partnership will also support the Food Depository’s work with food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters as they meet elevated demand for food assistance.

“Hunger Action Month is all about raising awareness and taking action to alleviate food insecurity for our neighbors. Currently, one in five households in the Chicago Metro area faces food insecurity. We are incredibly grateful for valued partners like Grubhub, whose support will allow us to continue ramping up our daily production of healthy, made-from-scratch meals as we plan to open our new prepared meals kitchen in 2024,” said Greater Chicago Food Depository Chief Philanthropy Officer Jill Zimmerman. “We’re also excited by the microgrant program and Grubhub’s commitment to support a strong and resilient network of food access programs across Chicago and neighboring communities.”

Establishing the Serving The City (STC) program in Boston and sponsoring FBNYC’s Hunger Action Month campaign marks a national expansion of Grubhub’s programs.

• Expanding the STC program in Chicago, New York and Boston. Since launching the program in 2022, Grubhub has held nearly 70 STC events across the country and distributed nearly 35,000 meals to communities. The company will now expand the program to Boston, distributing meals to public schools in the area.

• Partnering with FBNYC as the official Hunger Action Month sponsor in New York City. $100,000 in matching funds, made possible by the Grubhub Community Fund, will support FBNYC’s Hunger Action Month awareness effort. The donation match campaign aims to bring attention to FBNYC’s mission to end hunger by organizing food, information and support for community survival and dignity.

Raising awareness about hunger in America and inspiring everyone to take action and help close the hunger gap expands far beyond Hunger Action Month, according to Grubhub.

• Advocating for systemic change with policymakers in Washington. While direct programs and partnerships are primarily at the city level, Grubhub’s team also advocates for policies and programs at the federal level to help achieve national impact. This past year, the Grubhub Government Relations team has continued efforts to advance the implementation of the Food Donation Improvement Act and specific policy recommendations to address food insecurity within the Farm Bill.

• Extending and deepening our work with food-focused GCF partners. For several years, Grubhub has partnered with organizations like MEANS Database, Rescuing Leftover Cuisine, Tacombi Foundation, and Union League Boys and Girls Club in Chicago to support various food rescue and hunger relief programs that directly support communities across the country. In 2022, the restaurant food delivery company partnered to distribute over 500,000 meals and rescued over 2.8 million pounds of food through partnerships funded by the Grubhub Community Fund. The company is on track to grow its impact, helping more individuals and families get access to the food and additional program services.

“Grubhub is focused on partnering with local and national organizations to build out and support meaningful programs directly impacting individuals, families and communities,” said Brianna Morris, Grubhub’s Senior Manager of Community Impact. “Through the Grubhub Community Fund and other efforts, we are growing our impact in our hometown of Chicago, expanding our existing partnerships, and creating access to essential needs and opportunities within the communities we serve.”

Hunger Action Month is a time to build awareness, says the company, but this work continues throughout the year in communities all across the country. As it deepens and expands partnerships, Grubhub will continue to look at how it can achieve the greatest impact across all of its impact focus areas, including how it supports independent restaurants and creates opportunities for individuals working in the hospitality industry.

* The Grubhub Community Fund is a donor advised fund at a national sponsoring organization. The Grubhub Community Fund is made possible through donations from our customers through our Donate the Change feature. Grubhub matches contributions on eligible orders from our Grubhub+ members.