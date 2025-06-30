Growing food and leaders—FAITH Farms passes the torch to youth 

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Recently, FAITH CDC (Families Anchored in Total Harmony) celebrated the graduation of a new class of youth from its NUAG (Next Urban Agriculture Generation) program. The ceremony reflected FAITH CDC’s unwavering commitment to advancing food and health security while instilling agricultural skills and values in the next generation.

“We’ve truly poured our hearts into this program,” said Freida Graves, FAITH CDC Farm Administrator. “Six years ago, we received the vision that farming is an essential life skill that needs to be passed down and shared with the community. Since then, we’ve partnered with local schools in Gary and eventually launched our own summer program. There’s so much to learn beyond the classroom, and here at FAITH Farms, we’re not just growing food—we’re growing leaders.”

NUAG is a hands-on urban youth farm training initiative that teaches students about food systems and equips them to advocate for sustainable solutions in their communities. Through the nationally recognized 12-week Junior Master Gardeners Program, students from multiple Gary schools gain practical agricultural experience. To date, more than 150 youth have been certified as Junior Urban Master Producers.

Guests enjoyed an afternoon of reflection and celebration as graduates and staff shared their experiences in the program. Attendees heard about the wide range of agricultural skills students gained, including unique projects like visiting vacant properties and lots in Gary and developing revitalization plans to improve the area and benefit the community.

“Agriculture doesn’t have to exist far from where you live,” one graduate shared. “It can and should be a part of the heart of our neighborhoods. I didn’t just learn techniques like composting and hydroponics through this program—I also learned the value of independence, leadership, and gained a newfound respect for both nature and my community.”

The ceremony concluded with special remarks from keynote speaker, Gary Councilman At-Large Kenneth Whisenton, who shared his own experience growing up with agriculture and the life lessons it taught him. He encouraged youth to continue cultivating their skills and applying them beyond the farm in their future endeavors. Councilman Whisenton also expressed his continued support for the NUAG program and his gratitude for its impact on the community.

Graduates were presented with certificates of completion, along with shovels and seedlings—a symbolic gesture to inspire them to keep growing, learning, and giving back.

To learn more about how to support Faith Farms and the NUAG program, contact Program Director Dr. Tifany Jamison at 219-880-0850 or email [email protected].