Group recognized by HUD for COVID-19 initiative

Gary Housing Authority, FAITH CDC and Community Partners Recognized by HUD for COVID-19 Food Relief Initiative

This week, HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson, Sr. recognized the efforts of the team at the Gary Housing Authority’s EnVision Center and community partners for the COVID-19 Food Relief Initiative during a Zoom call with housing authority and faith based representatives across the country. Jose Ibarra, Director of GHA’s EnVision Center, made a presentation about the initiative during the call.

“It is such an honor to be recognized by Secretary Carson and HUD officials on the work we are collectively doing on behalf of Gary residents,” said GHA Executive Director Julian Marsh. “We appreciate all of our partners for coming together to ensure the success of the COVID-19 Food Relief Initiative, and we look forward to developing future partnerships of this nature.”

The fallout from the rapid spread of COVID-19 created a great need for community resources — specifically food. Thanks to a program through the USDA, the Gary Housing Authority’s (GHA) EnVision Center and FAITH Community Development Center were able to partner to implement this initiative for Gary residents during the month of June.

Each week, Gary residents were invited to drive up to designated locations where a 50-lb box of food (including meat, dairy and produce items) was loaded in their trunks. A separate food delivery program was also coordinated for the city’s senior citizens who were unable to travel to the distribution site. The drop-offs were made to their doorsteps by community volunteers.

Partners included the Faith CDC, City of Gary, the Gary Housing Authority, the Gary Community School Corporation, the Urban League of NWI, the Legacy Foundation, the NAACP Gary Branch, McFarling Foods, countless churches, fraternities, sororities, non-profit organizations, community agencies and volunteers.

“It was honor to present information about the program to Secretary Carson and my fellow housing colleagues,” said Ibarra. “We at the Gary EnVision Center continue to look for innovative ways to engage community partners while serving our residents and the citizens of Gary.

Ibarra’s presentation to HUD officials can be viewed here. For more information about the Gary Housing Authority, visit GaryHousing.org.