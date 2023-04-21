Groundbreaking for Bronzeville’s first equitable transit-oriented development

Photo caption: Mayor Lightfoot and various city officials at the ribbon cutting for 43 Green

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot was joined by City officials, P3 Markets, and The Habitat Company for a joint ribbon-cutting and groundbreaking ceremony for 43 Green, an $81.8M INVEST South/West two-building project that will bring equitable transit-oriented development to Chicago’s historic Bronzeville area.

While the ribbon-cutting celebrated the opening of 43 Green’s Phase I, a $37.8M 10-story building at 43rd and Calumet Avenue, the groundbreaking marked the beginning of construction for Phase II, a $44M 10-story building at 43rd and Prairie. Together, the developments hug Bronzeville’s 43rd Street Green Line station.

“I am pleased to see an equitable transit-oriented development come to Bronzeville that will enhance the vibrancy and affordability of the community,” said Mayor Lightfoot. “43 Green demonstrates what can arise when a city prioritizes investing in its neighborhoods. This development will ensure that Bronzeville residents can access all the employment, educational, and recreational opportunities throughout our city via convenient transit access while promoting a dense, mixed-use, and walkable corridor.”

The City’s investment in Phase I includes $5M in TIF funds, $3M in Multi-Family Loan funds, and $1.95M in 9% LIHTC allocation. The building features 99 apartments — 51 of which will be made affordable to those at 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI), as well as 5,000 square feet of retail space stretching across the ground floor. Unit types include studio-, one-, and two-bedroom units.

The City’s investment in Phase II includes $10M in TIF Funds, up to $6.5M in Multi-Family Loan funds, and $2.25M in 9% LIHTC allocation. The building features 80 units, with 44 made affordable to those at 60% AMI and below, as well as 3,600 square feet of retail space on the ground floor. Unit types include studio-, one-, and two-bedroom units.

“This development is the product of years of advocacy, negotiation, and community engagement,” said Alderman Pat Dowell (3rd). “43 Green is a step in the right direction and we still have a lot of work to do to ensure Bronzeville residents have access to reliable public transportation, affordable housing, and retail opportunities.”

Both projects, which are located on previously City-owned land, are amenity rich, and feature fitness centers, bike storage spaces, rooftop terraces, on-site laundry facilities, and surface parking.

“43 Green represents a nexus of the Department of Housing’s principles and mission,” said housing Commissioner Marisa Novara. “The team behind it not only upholds the ethics and diligent work of producing a racially equitable development, but with the project’s site being near a major transit line in one of Chicago’s most historic neighborhoods that need greater attention and investment, 43 Green is a true convergence of what DOH’s work is all about.

Phases I and II were developed by The Habitat Company and the emerging BIPOC-led P3 Markets. Phase I was designed by architecture firm Landon Bone Baker Architects (LBBA), and Phase II was designed by LBBA along with Moody Nolan, and the minority-owned BeeHyyve. BIPOC-led general contractor Bowa Construction worked on both projects.

“43 Green Phase II is a continuation of a vision to re-populate, re-vitalize and continue this catalytic ETOD development in the heart of historic Bronzeville on the south side of Chicago,” said Phil Beckham, Principal, P3 Markets LLC.

“Most recent developments in the community have focused on single-family lots or smaller multifamily projects,” said Maureen Vaughn, VP of Marketing and Communications for Habitat. “We are confident 43Green will appeal across multiple income levels and serve as a catalyst to the neighborhood by driving new investment opportunities and long-term economic growth closer to the Green Line station.”

In addition to bringing more affordable units to Bronzeville, the buildings were designed with environmental consideration. Some of the sustainable features include the Energy Start Certification and reduction of building energy use by 15% from the baseline, as well as a high-performance glazing and building envelope, on-site stormwater management, and an extensive green roof system. There’s also efficient LED indoor lighting and dark-sky friendly exterior lighting.

Bronzeville is a historic neighborhood located on the South Side of Chicago. The area is known for its rich Black cultural heritage, as it was once home to some of the most prominent figures of Chicago’s Black Renaissance in the 1930s and ‘40s. Bronzeville’s lineage includes famous writers and activists like Ida B. Wells, Gwendolyn Brooks, and Bessie Coleman. Musicians Sam Cooke, Lou Rawls, and Louis Armstrong are just a few of the famous people that have called Bronzeville home. Recent revitalization efforts have reinvigorated the 47th Street corridor, affirming its place as the cultural heart of the area.

P3 Markets is based in Bronzeville and has a long history of community engagement there. Multiple public meetings with area residents were held in 2019, which introduced the 43 Green project, receiving overwhelming approval by the community.