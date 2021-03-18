Gritty Irish crime thriller ‘Bloodlands’ available on ACORN TV

BAFTA-Nominated Actor James Nesbitt Stars in Four-Part BBC Drama

Starring award-winning Irish actor James Nesbitt (“The Missing” and “Cold Feet”), the intense Irish crime thriller “Bloodlands” made its exclusive U.S. and Canada debut on Monday, March 15, on Acorn TV, AMC Networks’ acclaimed streaming service specializing in British and international television. An Acorn TV Original series, Bloodlands will premiere in the UK on BBC One prior to its North American launch on Acorn TV, where it will roll out new episodes on Mondays.

The four-part drama stars Nesbitt as Tom Brannick, a veteran detective who delves into his own dark past to try and solve an infamous cold case with enormous personal significance: a series of mysterious disappearances linked to a turbulent period in Northern Ireland history more than 20 years ago.

When an expensive car belonging to a well-known crime associate and containing a possible suicide note is pulled out of the sea at Strangford Lough, Brannick instantly sees the connection to an infamous cold case with enormous personal importance. It seems someone is trying to force the police to re-open their investigation into a notorious and long-buried series of mysterious disappearances just prior to the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement ending The Troubles, the violent sectarian conflict that scarred Northern Ireland for three decades. “Bloodlands” follows Brannick’s obsessive campaign to identify and unmask the legendary assassin behind these events, “Goliath,” nicknamed after the famous giant shipyard crane that dominates the Belfast skyline.

Brannick has a special interest in the case; he believes his own wife, Emma – herself an intelligence officer involved in dangerous undercover surveillance of terrorists – was one of Goliath’s victims. Supported by his Detective Sergeant, Niamh McGovern (McKenna), Brannick launches an investigation without the approval of his superior officer and one-time friend Jackie Twomey (Cranitch). Brannick and McGovern embark on a journey to identify both Goliath – if such a person really exists – and whoever is behind this mysterious campaign to awaken the ghosts of the past. “Bloodlands” explores this conflict and investigates the impact of the violent past on the peaceful present.

It’s an engaging cat-and-mouse game and the stakes have never been higher – “Bloodlands” is also a thought-provoking drama exploring the balance between seeking justice for past crimes and protecting present-day peace. “Bloodlands” is co-executive produced by award-winning showrunner Jed Mercurio, as the first commission for his newly-formed production company HTM Television, and is the first-ever TV series by writer Chris Brandon. The series stars a top-shelf cast of acclaimed Irish actors including Nesbitt, Charlene McKenna, Lisa Dwan, Lorcan Cranitch, Ian McElhinney and Michael Smiley, among others.

“Surprising ride full of gripping twist[s] and turns… Nesbitt is on top form…excellent performances from its stellar cast, scenic Belfast backdrops”-Radio Times

“Moody compelling thriller”– Evening Standard

“The new Irish Noir rivalling The BBC’s Bodyguard” – Refinery29

Episode 1:

When a car belonging to a known crime associate is pulled from the sea in Northern Ireland, Detective Tom Brannick finds an ominous postcard that connects to a shadowy case from the past: an assassin nicknamed Goliath. Tom and his colleague DS Niamh McGovern investigate, but the community’s distrust of the police hinders their progress.

Episode 2:

Tom reels from the discovery of three bodies buried 20 years ago – one of which may be his wife. Tom and Niamh interview Pat Keenan, the man who was kidnapped, but he won’t say who abducted him. Later, Tom confronts Adam Corry, who was hunting Goliath. Take a look at the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BztFxfhSEUI&feature=youtu.be.

