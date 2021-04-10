Grid iron Great and former Garyite Gerald Irons remembered

By David Denson

Former Garyite and football great Gerald Irons died April 1 of complications from Parkinsons disease at age 73. He is being remembered for his grit and determination both on the field and off.

Chuck Hughes, CEO of the Gary Chamber of Commerce and Gerald Irons were teammates on the Gary Roosevelt 1965 basketball team. According to Hughes, he and Irons were the only juniors on a team dominated by seniors.

His high school athletic career and other successful forays in the field of sports, education and later a successful business career, were a testament to his grit and determination.

“I knew his work ethic,” said Hughes. “We’d been in the locker room and he said what he was going to do and that was to make it to the pros, and he dedicated himself to making it happen,” noted Hughes.

Hughes said he and Irons stayed in touch over the years. “We were very close and our families were extremely close,” said Hughes.

After graduation from Roosevelt Irons attended the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. In college Irons continued to establish himself on and off the field, serving as the captain for the football team and as student government association vice president.

In 1970 Irons was drafted by the Oakland Raiders. He played for the Raiders from 1970-75 and was traded to the Cleveland Browns where he finished out his pro-football career.

During his time with the Raiders, Irons in the off season completed his master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Chicago. During his time with the Cleveland Browns, he attended John Marshall Law School.

In 2013 Irons was inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame. He was named an “Oakland Raiders Legend” by that organization and has been listed among the 100 Greatest Cleveland Browns.

After football Irons transitioned to the business world where he worked with the Woodlands Development Company, a division of the Howard Hughes Corporation in Woodland, Texas. He served as vice-president of business development and later as senior vice president.

Irons was also an investor in the Gary Cable Group, the first African American owned cable company in the city of Gary.

Irons served 22 years on the Conroe Independent School District in Montgomery County, Texas. A junior high school in Conroe is named after him.

“After retirement there was nothing Gerald enjoyed more than spending time at “Gerald D. Irons, Sr. Junior High School, motivating students to believe in themselves,” said the family through a statement on Facebook.

Irons is survived by Myrna, his wife of 50 years; sons Gerald Jr., Jarrett and Grant; grandson Gerald Irons III and granddaughters Bella and Zoe.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.