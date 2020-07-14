Greenlining Realty announces groundbreaking of Woodlawn Pointe Development

Historic step to reverse redlining on the South Side of Chicago

Greenlining Realty USA, a national real estate development firm committed to undoing the historic damage caused by the discriminatory practice of redlining, recently unveiled its first major development in the Chicago neighborhood of Woodlawn. The virtual groundbreaking of the Woodlawn Pointe development featured nine vibrant homes in the historically redlined district, serving as a tribute to this effort to provide quality homes in communities of color.

“I am incredibly honored to be breaking ground on the Woodlawn Pointe development, a critical step in reversing the negative effects of redlining in our communities,” said Lamell McMorris, Founding Principal of Greenlining Realty USA. “While this is a historic moment for our community, it is also an incredibly special time for me personally as we lead this important work in my own hometown and embark on a new path forward for Woodlawn. I am thankful to our community and supporters nationwide for their commitment to this project.”

A native of the West Woodlawn neighborhood of Chicago, McMorris founded Greenlining Realty USA to reverse the effect of redlining in low-income communities through the development of quality housing and vibrant commercial corridors.

McMorris is a lifelong advocate of civil, economic and social rights, currently serving on the boards of the National Action Network, the National Urban League and the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. He previously served on the board of the NAACP and as the Executive Director and COO of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

McMorris is also the founder of Phase 2 Consulting, where he offers strategic insight and external affairs services to some of the nation’s leading decision-makers in the private, public and nonprofit sectors. In 2020, McMorris served as the national co-chair for Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign.

The virtual groundbreaking of the Woodlawn Pointe development featured speakers drawn from the nation’s progressive and civil rights movements including former 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, Martin Luther King, III, Rev. Al Sharpton, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr., and more. The video showcased the development itself and spoke to Greenlining Realty USA’s commitment to providing affordable homes in communities of color shaped by the history of housing discrimination.

“Greenlining is doing such important work to help reverse the historically damaging and continuing effects of redlining and to build greater racial and economic equality,” said Hon. Pete Buttigieg, former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. “As we often discussed on the campaign trail, and as I will continue to speak out on in the future, tackling issues of systemic racism and correcting the inequities that have existed in this country for far too long is a defining issue for the American project in this century.”

“Over fifty years ago my father came to Chicago to address the issue of housing: affordable, fair and public housing,” said Martin Luther King III, human rights activist and ambassador of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy. “I want to compliment Lamell and the team for continuing in the tradition of creating a scenario where the community can truly realize its dream.”

Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of the National Action Network, added: “To see a student of the King movement, who was once Executive Director of King’s organization, come back to where he was born and grew up and help develop Woodlawn is a day of celebration.”

Founded in 2016, Greenlining Realty USA is dedicated to reversing the historical, damaging effects of discrimination in lending. A premier comprehensive urban property redevelopment firm, Greenlining Realty creates pathways to capital essential for neighborhood investment, redevelopment, housing rehabilitation and home improvement.