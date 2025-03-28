Greater First Church honors women leaders 

Throughout the month of March, Greater First Church of the Northwest, under the leadership of Bishop Tavis Grant and Lady Robin Grant, hosted a vibrant and meaningful celebration in honor of International Women’s Month. Each Sunday in March, the East Chicago church paid tribute to dynamic women whose lives and work have made a significant impact across the Region and beyond.

Now in its final week, the month-long observance will culminate in a moving tribute on Sunday, March 30, with the theme Women of Dominance — recognizing four influential women whose leadership, service, and achievements have left an indelible mark on their communities.

Among those being honored is Ashara Bradford, the dedicated Owner of Abundant Quality Care, whose commitment to excellence in caregiving has provided compassionate support to countless individuals and families. Also recognized is Lady Ella Wade, First Lady Emeritus of Zion Missionary Baptist Church, celebrated for her enduring spiritual guidance and her longtime role as a pillar of strength within the faith community.

Dr. Vanessa Allen-McCloud, President and CEO of the Urban League of Northwest Indiana, will also be honored. Under her leadership, the organization has continued to champion economic empowerment, educational advancement, and civil rights. Rounding out this distinguished group is Lady Crystal Melton, First Lady of the City of Gary, Indiana, whose public presence and unwavering support for community development have made her a respected figure in both civic and spiritual circles.

The March 30th celebration will close out a powerful series of Sunday tributes held throughout the month. Earlier events uplifted women in the categories of faith, prominence, and leadership. On March 9, the church recognized devoted members of its congregation, including Sister Roberta Lowe, Mrs. Juanita Holland, and Pastor Sheryl Oliver. The following Sunday, March 16, a spotlight was cast on prominent community voices such as Aaliyah Stewart, founder of the I Am Them Foundation, and Rita Daniels, a social worker with the School City of East Chicago. Lisa M. Derico, President of the Gary Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, and Apostle Vee Robinson, Pastor of Anointed House of Prayer, were also recognized.

March 23 honored women who exemplify leadership with purpose, including Councilwomen Katrina Alexander, Vanessa Hernandez-Orange, and Stacy Winfield, along with community organizer Benita White-Arnold.

As International Women’s Month comes to a close, Bishop Grant and the Greater First Church of the Northwest community extend an invitation to attend the final celebration on Sunday, March 30, at 11 a.m. at 4862 Olcott Avenue in East Chicago. The event will serve as a capstone to a month filled with heartfelt recognition and unwavering appreciation for women who continue to lead, uplift, and transform.

For the many attendees and honorees, the celebration has not only been a time of acknowledgment but also a reminder of the strength, resilience, and brilliance that women bring to every sphere of life.