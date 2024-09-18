Grants support healthcare initiatives at St. Catherine Hospital

St. Catherine Hospital has received grants for a program that benefits newborns and a program designed to stem hospital readmissions.

This year, Legacy Foundation awarded the hospital $12,000 in grants to support the Safe Discharge for Newborns program. Foundations of East Chicago awarded a $20,000 grant for the Hospital Readmission Prevention program.

The readmission prevention program provides education and medication to patients when they are discharged from the hospital. The safe discharge program offers a network of resources, education and support to ensure mothers are aware of sound practices for their newborn after leaving the hospital.

“We are grateful for the philanthropy of Legacy Foundation and Foundations of East Chicago in supporting initiatives that improve the quality of life for residents in our community,” St. Catherine Hospital CEO Leo Correa said. “Their contributions will advance our efforts to educate patients, empowering them to maintain good health after they leave our care.”

St. Catherine Hospital has earned national recognition for its emphasis on safety-focused initiatives.

The hospital earned an A grade for Hospital Safety from The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog. Leapfrog assigns an A, B, C, D or F grade to hospitals across the country based on over 30 measures of errors, accidents, injuries and infections and their prevention procedures.

St. Catherine Hospital also has been recognized for its commitment to infant and maternal health. Powers Health Family Birthing Services earned recognition through the INspire Hospital of Distinction program from the Indiana Hospital Association (IHA), in partnership with Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Lindsay Weaver, MD, FACEP.

The recognition is based on implementation of best practices in key areas, such as infant safe sleep; breastfeeding; tobacco prevention and cessation; perinatal substance use; obstetric hemorrhage; maternal hypertension; and social determinants of health.

For more information about the hospitals of Powers Health, visit PowersHealth.org.