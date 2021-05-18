Grant funding available to boost recycling markets, manufacturing capacity

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) announced the availability of grant funding for recycling projects from the Recycling Market Development Program. Eligible candidates may seek a grant ranging from $50,000 to $500,000. Proposals are being accepted now through June 23, 2021.

“These grants from the Recycling Market Development Program are a great way to increase recycling capacity in the state,” said IDEM Commissioner Bruno Pigott. “Projects that boost recycling markets, collection efforts and economic development will be considered.”

Public and private businesses, local government, schools, solid waste management districts, and nonprofit organizations located and doing business in Indiana are eligible to submit proposals for funding. Proposals must show a need, an increase in recyclable material collection or consumption, a reduction in municipal solid waste shipped for final disposal, or improved partnerships with communities, including economic impacts and increased public awareness of recycling opportunities through tangible outreach and education efforts.

Projects should demonstrate sustainability and an understanding of the changing economy for recyclers and look at where monies can be used most effectively to increase statewide recycling.

Final funding determinations will be made by October 2021. To apply, visit idem.IN.gov/recycle/2358.htm. For additional information, contact 800-988-7901 or RMDPGrants@idem.IN.gov.

About the Recycling Market Development Program

The Recycling Market Development Program operates under the Recycling Market Development Board as established by IC 4-23-5.5. The grant money for the program comes from the Recycling Promotion and Assistance Fund, an account generated by a per-ton fee on solid waste disposed at Indiana landfills. The fund supports source reduction, reuse, recycling and composting to prevent solid waste from permanent disposal.

About IDEM

IDEM (idem.IN.gov) implements federal and state regulations regarding the environment. Through compliance assistance, incentive programs and educational outreach, the agency encourages and aids businesses and citizens in protecting Hoosiers and our environment.