Granderson and Mariano’s Give Away One Thousand Bags of Food

By J. Coyden Palmer

If you were out shopping last Sunday at the Mariano’s in Bronzeville, your eyes were not deceiving you. That was former Major League Baseball player and Chicago native Curtis Granderson handing out free food.

Granderson was at Mariano’s as part of “Grand Giving,” a partnership between the grocery store chain and Granderson’s charity, “Grand Kids.” Granderson said his organization and Mariano’s handed out more than a thousand bags of food. He explained during these chaotic times, we must all remember those who are in the greatest need of basic necessities in life, like food.

“As everything continues to shut down, get closed, you still stay hungry,” Granderson said. “That’s something that doesn’t go away.”

According to Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap Study, one in seven people in Cook County will experience food insecurity this year. Food insecurity varies greatly across the county. In some communities, more than half of all residents are food insecure. Food insecurity is usually episodic and often cyclical.

Many food insecure households do not qualify for federal nutrition assistance programs. Making tradeoff decisions between paying for food and other basic needs such as medical bills and housing is also common, according to those who feed the hungry,

Granderson said we can all do something to help fight hunger in Chicago. He spoke of a program people can donate to that leads to actually putting food on people’s tables.

“Come to any Mariano’s location when you’re getting a chance to checkout. They say, ‘Hey, would you like to donate a $1, $5, $10, or any amount?’ Those proceeds are going to Grand Giving which is then going to help the Chicago Greater Food Depository,” Granderson said.

During the pandemic, officials say food requests from families are surging, just as the virus is in Chicago. Kelli O’Connell, CEO of the Lakeview Food Pantry, said there has been a 45 percent increase from this time last year on food requests. She noted that amounts to roughly 2,000 people a week her food pantry is feeding. She said there are a wide-range of people using the pantry but one demographic that is really concerning is that of those seeking her service for the first time.

“We have a lot of people who have lost their jobs and have never been in this situation before,” O’Connell said. “They are understandably scared and uncertain about the future. Knowing they will have access to food helps to take away some of the anxiety.”

And it’s not just those who are unemployed who are struggling. Many people who are employed are also struggling, according to Lee Hodges Jr., who was at the event at Mariano’s on Sunday.

“At my job they are cutting back hours big time,” he began. “That is putting a dent in my wallet. And the reality is you have to keep a roof over your head, clothes on your back and food on your table. So, this giveaway for me is providing me with a lifeline.”