Grand opening of new Social Security Administration office celebrated by Congressman Danny Davis and Alderman Stephanie D. Coleman

Photo caption: Alderman Stephanie D. Coleman (left) and Congressman Danny Davis (right)

The residents of the 7th District and the 16th Ward are invited to join Congressman Danny Davis and Alderman Stephanie D. Coleman in celebrating the grand opening of a new Social Security Administration office. The event will take place at 5259 S. Ashland on Wednesday, August 9th, at 10:00 AM.

This long-awaited addition to the community promises to provide accessible and efficient services to the constituents, addressing their social security needs. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet their dedicated representatives and explore the wide range of services now available at this state-of-the-art facility.

“I am thrilled to be part of the grand opening of the new Social Security Administration office,” stated Congressman Danny Davis. “This facility underscores our commitment to delivering essential services to our constituents, ensuring that they have access to the resources they need.”

Alderman Stephanie D. Coleman expressed her excitement, saying, “The addition of this office represents a significant step in the direction of community empowerment. Our residents can now access vital social security services right in their neighborhood, streamlining the process and providing them with a convenient option.”

Residents are encouraged to join the event and connect with their representatives. This grand opening marks a pivotal moment in enhancing the accessibility of essential services for the community.

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:

Sean Howard

[email protected] | (312) 498-1371

About Congressman Danny Davis: Congressman Danny K. Davis represents the 7th District of Illinois and is committed to serving his constituents with dedication and integrity. With a strong track record of community engagement, he continuously strives to improve the lives of the people he represents.

About Alderman Stephanie D. Coleman: Alderman Stephanie D. Coleman serves the 16th Ward of Chicago and is dedicated to championing the needs and aspirations of her community. Her commitment to progress and community development has led to initiatives that positively impact the lives of her constituents.