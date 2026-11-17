Grace Central Outreach is helping families prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday by providing free holiday meals and groceries to approximately 350 households in the Chicago area.

In partnership with the Greater Chicago Food Depository, the organization will host its Annual Thanksgiving Dinner Box and Grocery Giveaway on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Grace Central Church, located at 10216 Kitchener Street in Westchester, Illinois.

The annual event is designed to ease the financial burden on families while ensuring more households can enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

Each participating household will receive a Thanksgiving dinner box containing a frozen turkey or chicken, along with groceries needed to prepare a complete holiday meal. Families will also receive additional food items that may include milk, eggs, cheese, bread, fresh produce, meats, breakfast foods and snacks.

Organizers expect to distribute approximately 350 food boxes during the two-hour event.

The giveaway will operate as a free drive-thru distribution, allowing families to receive groceries without leaving their vehicles. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last, with a limit of one box per household.

On-site registration is required, but no identification is necessary. The event is open to everyone, regardless of residency or income.

As families continue to face rising grocery costs and other household expenses, community food distributions provide an important source of assistance, particularly during the holiday season.

Through its partnership with the Greater Chicago Food Depository, Grace Central Outreach hopes to make Thanksgiving more accessible for families who may otherwise struggle to afford a traditional holiday meal.

The initiative reflects the organization’s commitment to serving the community through compassion, generosity and practical assistance.

Beyond providing groceries, organizers hope the annual giveaway will bring families together and allow them to celebrate Thanksgiving with dignity, comfort and joy.

For additional information about the Thanksgiving giveaway, contact Grace Central Outreach at 708-344-5020 or visit www.gracecentral.net.