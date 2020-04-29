Grace Beyond Borders receives $4,000 in relief aid Pandemic 

Recently, the Legacy Foundation, the John S. & James L. Knight Foundation Donor Advised Fund at Legacy Foundation, Crown Point Community Foundation and Foundations of East Chicago awarded eleven organizations a total of $83,000 in emergency grants. This collaboration of funders continues to raise funds to support charities whose clients and services have been most impacted by COVID-19.

Among the grant recipients was Grace Beyond Borders, Inc. a non-profit organization located in East Chicago, Indiana that provides resources and services to the homeless and those impacted by drug addiction. A grant of $4,000, courtesy of the Legacy Foundation and Foundations of East Chicago, will be used to fund a meal bag program for the homeless and food insecure.

“We are so thankful for these funds that will help feed a multitude of homeless individuals during these uncertain times,” said Marcus Martin, founder and executive director of Grace Beyond Borders.

Since the rapid spread of the Coronavirus began, Martin and a team of volunteers serve meals each morning to the homeless in the parking lot of the Salvation Army building where the Grace Beyond Borders office is also located.

“So often we take for granted having regular access to food and necessary supplies,” said Martin. “This pandemic has taught us that in a matter of weeks, any of us can fall on hard times.”

Grace Beyond Borders also provides drug addiction and employment counseling while preparing clients to transition out of homelessness.

For more information or to donate, contact Martin at 219-712-5192 or visit www.gracebeyondborders.org.