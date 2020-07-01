Grace Beyond Borders receives $1,000 and mask donation

For the past 80-plus days, Grace Beyond Borders Executive Director Marcus Martin has been in the parking lot of the Salvation Army passing out breakfast to the homeless and food insecure. The emergency COVID-19 breakfast program was set to run out of funds in early July, when an unexpected personal donation of $1,000 was presented by East Chicago Councilman Dwayne Rancifer, Jr. last week.

“I was ready to announce the last day of the feeding program when Councilman Rancifer reached out,” said Martin. “It’s just another example of how God always provides.”

Rancifer also presented the organization with 250 masks and plans to present an additional $300 on behalf of another donor who learned of Grace Beyond Border’s mission.

“As soon as I found out what Mr. Martin was doing, it really touched me,” said Rancifer. “Our God has blessed me to be in the position to bless others, and I knew I had to come forward and make a donation.”

Watch the presentation online at [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kzBy8W6PoJ4&t=4s].

The spread of COVID-19 has prohibited operation of programs that Grace Beyond Borders provides, which include placement and referral for the homeless, as well as drug addiction and employment counseling while preparing clients to transition out of homelessness.

The organization is also raising funds in anticipation of moving into a standalone facility that will provide temporary shelter for those who find themselves without shelter during emergency situations.

“We’ve been in existence almost seven years, so we can’t stop now,” said Martin. “There are too many people who need our help. Generous donations from Councilman Rancifer and countless others keep us going and motivate us to reach higher heights on behalf of the homeless.”

For more information or to donate to Grace Beyond Borders, contact Martin at 219-712-5192 visit [www.gracebeyondborders.org] or text the word “Give” to 219-312-2083.