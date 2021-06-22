GPTC Wraps-up Successful Covid Vaccine Transit Ad Campaign

FUEL Outdoor Media, one of the fastest growing out-of-home media companies serving Northwest Indiana, announced that the company has successfully completed the transit public service advertising campaign to promote COVID-19 vaccine awareness.

As part of its new transit advertising contract with the Gary Public Transportation Corporation (GPTC), FUEL Outdoor Media produced and installed ads on buses and bus shelters to promote the “It’s Our Shot, Hoosiers” campaign, sponsored by the Indiana Department of Health. The ads were seen throughout the Gary community and surrounding areas including Merrillville, Crown Point, East Chicago, Munster and along U.S. Route 30 during May and June.

The purpose of the public service campaign was to generate vaccine awareness and promote the availability of free rides on GPTC to mass vaccination sites throughout the community.

GPTC has a fleet of 28 full-size transit buses and eight para-transit vans that operate within the surrounding areas of Gary, covering 1.1 million total vehicle miles and providing service to a ridership of about 800,000. FUEL Outdoor Media manages and provides advertising for GPTC bus shelters, as well as 80% of interior and exterior bus advertising for the entire GPTC fleet.

Fully wrapped buses are the largest moving ad format available and the ultimate branding statement. FUEL Outdoor Media’s ads in the Gary market proved to be an impactful way to get out the COVID vaccine message combined with effective static bus shelter ads throughout the area.

“Transit advertising has been an excellent way to reach viable consumers and important constituents in underserved markets,” said Dr. Roland Walker, MD, Gary Health Commissioner and Chief Medical Officer at Edgewater Health. “The frequency and reach that FUEL Outdoor Media offered to support this vaccine campaign was instrumental in reaching target groups, including GPTC riders and those who actually saw the ads on the bus exteriors and bus shelters while traveling throughout the Chicagoland area.”

Thanks to FUEL’s successful partnership with GPTC, organizations throughout Northwest Indiana realize there are greater opportunities for local and regional businesses to gain additional exposure through approved advertising materials on GPTC fixed routes and para-transit vehicles and bus shelters. As a result, Gary and regional businesses are increasing demand for FUEL’s transit ad opportunities to amplify their messages to reach key customers and July ad space availability is filling fast.

“As a native of Gary, I’m pleased to launch FUEL Outdoor Media in this market and develop relationships with local businesses,” says Cheryl Anderson, Vice President/Co-Owner, FUEL Outdoor Media. “We are grateful for the opportunity to extend and expand our relationship with the community’s public and private sectors, and we look forward to providing advertisers the ability to reach and engage riders and out-of-home consumers across Northwest Indiana.”