Governors State’s Social Justice Initiative to host Expungement Workshop March 20

Dr. Phyllis West, Director of the Social Justice Initiative speaks at a recent center event

On Wednesday, March 20, Governors State University’s (GovState) Social Justice Initiative will host an Expungement 101 Workshop from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Africa International House 6200 S Drexel Ave., Chicago, IL 60637

The workshop offers an opportunity for people to work with experienced legal professionals to remove convictions and arrests from their records. Dr. Phyllis West, Director of the Social Justice Initiative and individuals who want to learn about the expungement process.

“When people have a criminal background, even after they’ve served their time, they have trouble moving on with their lives. We want to help expunge their records so they can have a better quality of life,” said West.

The clinic will cover expungement and sealing fees for the first 25 to register. The workshop is open to GovState community, students, staff and faculty. Click here to register.