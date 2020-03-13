Governor Priztker orders all Illinois schools to close. That includes CPS.

Crusader Staff Report

Governor J.B Pritzker has ordered the state’s two million public and private school students to stay home to stop the spread of the coronavirus, days after Mayor Lori Lightfoot resisted calls to close Chicago Public Schools, which has more than 350,000 students.

Reports say the schools will close starting Tuesday until the end of March.

Other states and cities, including Ohio, Maryland, Michigan, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Seattle, San Diego and San Francisco have widespread school closures this week.

On Friday, Miami-Dade School Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced that the nation’s fourth largest school system will close starting Monday.

New York City is under pressure to close the nation’s largest school system, which has one million students, but no decision has been made.