Governor Pritzker signs Gun Violence Prevention Bill into law

Crusader Staff Report

Governor JB Pritzker on Monday, August 2, signed into law House Bill 562, sweeping landmark legislation that expands background checks on all gun sales in Illinois and provides mental health funding for communities most impacted by gun violence, among other measure

Pritzker signed the historic bill in Aurora, Illinois, where a gunman killed five co-workers in 2019 during a mass shooting at a manufacturing plant after he was fired. Two years later, Pritzker and gun violence prevention advocates hope that the new law that grew out the Aurora shootings will help stop the rising number of mass shootings in Chicago and Illinois.

The new law modernizes the Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card system, which hasn’t been updated since it was created over 50 years ago, according to officials. It will also create a statewide stolen gun database.

Black State Representatives Curtis Tarver II, Justin Slaughter and Lakesia Collins are among several state lawmakers who sponsored the HB 562.

“The bill I sign today delivers to Illinoisans everywhere the most comprehensive reform to our state firearms laws in over a generation. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have come together to shape a law steeped in a commonsense commitment to safety,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

“The state will now require universal background checks on all gun sales in Illinois. We’re also taking action to ensure responsible gunowners aren’t held back by an antiquated licensing system – which hasn’t seen significant updates since its founding more than 50 years ago.”

The new law will take effect on January 1, 2022, with the exception of the universal background check, which will take effect on January 1, 2024.

The new law makes sweeping modernizations to the Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card system. It also:

• Invests in community-based, trauma-informed mental health programs in the communities most impacted by gun violence.

• Funds the Illinois State Police’s ability to enforce the surrender of firearms from people who have lost their license for gun ownership.

• Requires ISP to remove guns from people with revoked FOID cards who have not surrendered their weapons.

• Amends how FOID card fees are distributed: $5 will go to the State Police Firearm Services Fund and $5 will go into the State Police Revocation Enforcement Fund (previously, $6 went to the Wildlife and Fish Fund, $1 to the State Police Services Fund, and $3 to the State Police Firearm Services Fund).

• Create a stolen gun database and requires ISP to continuously monitor state and federal databases for prohibited gun buyers.

• Creates stronger identification factors, like fingerprints, so Illinois State Police can more easily verify the identity of FOID applicants and firearm purchasers, as well as increase the frequency of background checks. Allows responsible gunowners who opt into this process to see their FOID and Concealed Carry applications expedited and automatically renewed going forward.

• Streamlines the FOID card system by allowing ISP to create electronic records, creating a combined FOID and concealed carry license, offering cardholders the ability to apply for renewal six months before the expiration date, and establishing a professional appeals board.

• Formalizes in law preventative actions the Illinois State Police has taken under Director Brendan Kelly’s leadership: giving all Illinois law enforcement agencies access to the FOID status of any individual, ensuring State Police continuously monitor federal and state databases for any new threat to safety, requiring every Illinois law enforcement agency to submit ballistics information to national crime databases within 48 hours, and making available to the public all firearms reported stolen to crack down on illegal gun trafficking.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul praised the new law.

“Effective violence prevention requires a multi-faceted approach, and partnerships between local law enforcement and state and federal government agencies are critical in order to reduce gun violence and violent crime in communities throughout Illinois,” Raoul said.

“I appreciate Governor Pritzker recognizing this and signing House Bill 562 into law as another important step in our collective goal to prevent violent crime. I look forward to continuing to use the tools within my office and building upon our partnerships with law enforcement agencies and advocacy groups to work to prevent violent crimes and support crime victims across the state.”

Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said, “The ISP welcome the signing of this bill, which modernizes FOID and eliminates redundant and duplicative processes that do nothing to improve public safety.

This act will help us in our mission to make lawful gun ownership easier for the good guys while keeping guns out of the hands of those who threaten public afety.”

The law is the latest effort that aims to address gun violence as a public health crisis. It’s part of a $128 million investment in violence protection programs. In addition to expanding background checks on all gun sales in Illinois, the new law also provides mental health funding for communities most impacted by gun violence. Part of those funds will come from conceal and carry license fees, Pritzker said.