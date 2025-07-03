Governor Pritzker picks Christian Mitchell as running mate for third term

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

With his re-election hopes uncertain amid growing disenchantment among Black voters, Governor J.B. Pritzker this week tapped former State Representative Christian Mitchell as lieutenant governor in his upcoming campaign for a third term.

It is uncertain whether Mitchell will be able to help Pritzker win the Black vote in Chicago, as his appeal continues to erode among Black voters.

On Wednesday, July 2, Pritzker and Mitchell visited Peaches restaurant in Bronzeville, where they mingled with patrons before they gave a press conference.

“I plan to go everywhere because my goal is to represent all of Illinois,” Mitchell said.

Pritzker said Mitchell’s role as lieutenant governor is important.

“If something happens to the governor, then the lieutenant governor has to do the job,” Pritzker said, “I am highly confident in his ability to do the job.”

A Hyde Park resident, Mitchell, 38, is currently vice president for civic engagement at the University of Chicago. He served three terms representing Illinois’ 26th District, which stretches from South Shore to River North. He left the Illinois House to join Pritzker’s administration as a deputy governor in 2019, where he oversaw a $45 billion capital infrastructure upgrade plan.

A graduate of the University of Chicago and Loyola University, Mitchell spearheaded landmark climate legislation aiming to get Illinois off fossil fuels.

“Whether it’s transforming our clean energy future, rebuilding our infrastructure or keeping our communities safe, Christian has been a force behind so much of our progress,” Pritzker said in a statement. “I couldn’t ask for a better partner to continue delivering results for the people of Illinois.”

In response to being tapped as Pritzker’s running mate, Mitchell in a statement said, “The governor and I stayed close, even during the time I was in the private sector. We’re both nerds about policy and about the state of Illinois. He’s certainly been the best governor of my lifetime, so the chance to come back and try to help him finish the job is really exciting.”

Mitchell is the second Black lieutenant governor to run with Pritzker. Juliana Stratton served under Pritzker for his first two terms.

Stratton is leaving the governor’s office to run for U.S. Senate after Dick Durbin announced his retirement earlier this year.

Pritzker’s pick of Mitchell is being viewed by some as a strategic move to maintain his appeal among Black voters, which has eroded in recent years, particularly among Black males who have grown disillusioned with his leadership on the migrant crisis and the lack of Black-owned cannabis dispensaries across the state.

Black voters are still reeling after Pritzker in 2022 threw his support behind State Representative Lisa Hernandez for chair of the Democratic Party of Illinois. The move forced incumbent Congresswoman Robin Kelly to drop out of the race after she failed to get enough votes to keep the position.

Those issues have led some Black males to change their political party affiliation from Democrat to Independent. Many are frustrated that the Democratic Party has become too progressive and no longer represents their interests.

According to the Associated Press, in the 2024 presidential election, 25 percent, or 3 in 10 Black men under age 45 voted for Donald Trump instead of Kamala Harris. That’s roughly double the share Trump won in 2020. Young Latinos, particularly young Latino men, also were more open to Trump than in 2020.

During the Democratic Primary in 2018 in Chicago, Pritzker won over 60 percent of the Black wards against five other candidates. In 2022, Pritzker won over 92 percent of the Black vote in the Democratic Primary against a little-known candidate, Brenda Miles and her running mate for lieutenant governor, Karla Shaw.

It’s uncertain how Mitchell will help Pritzker win over Black voters in the governor’s race. Some political observers and outlets have speculated that Pritzker may run for president in 2028. But the governor has sidestepped questions about his commitment to serving another full four-year term if he’s reelected.

For now, Pritzker will focus on winning a third term in Illinois with Mitchell.

“The only thing that could have pulled me away from it was an opportunity like this one,” said Mitchell, an Illinois Air National Guard first lieutenant.

“With all the craziness we’re seeing out in Washington — I mean, it’s utterly insane that the Republican majority [in Congress] right now is trying to take away health care from millions of Americans, cut food assistance for poor children and destroy our chance at winning the race for a clean energy future… We’re going to continue fighting to make sure we uplift working families here and invest in health care.”

News reports said the Illinois Latino Agenda had pushed Pritzker to select a Latino running mate. The candidates included state Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria; state Representative Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero, whom Pritzker helped elevate to chair of the Illinois Democratic Party; and former state senator and current deputy governor Andy Manar, Pritzker’s budget point person.

Republican candidates so far include former DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick, south suburban mechanic Phil Perez and former north suburban congressional candidate Joseph Severino. U.S. Representative Darin LaHood, Cook County GOP chair Aaron Del Mar and former Illinois National Republican Committeeman Richard Porter also are considering bids for governor.