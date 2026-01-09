Governor Pritzker Announces $24 Million Manufacturing Training Academy Expansion*

Grant funding will increase advanced workforce training facilities at Illinois community colleges

On Monday, January 5, 2026, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced $24 million is now available in grant funding to establish six new Manufacturing Training Academies (MTAs) at community colleges in the state’s downstate regions to expand training for high-demand manufacturing jobs in Illinois. This initiative will create new opportunities at the Manufacturing Training Academy level. Grantees will be selected through a competitive Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) process.

“Our skilled workforce is part of what makes Illinois a manufacturing powerhouse, and this critical grant funding will empower more Illinoisans to pursue high-demand, well-paying jobs in our growing manufacturing sector,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “My administration is committed to investing in Illinois’ workforce and expanding job training opportunities across the state. I encourage all eligible community colleges to apply and help support the future of our manufacturing economy.”

As part of the State of Illinois’ mission to offer customized programs to make it easier and more affordable for Illinoisans to train for careers in high-growth industries as outlined in Illinois’ Economic Growth Plan, the State is deploying capital grants to strategically support the creation of additional MTAs and provide facility upgrades and equipment needed to train the next generation of manufacturing workers. These new advanced workforce training facilities will foster development in priority industries, such as advanced manufacturing, and clean energy production and manufacturing.

“Every community in Illinois deserves access to affordable education and job training.” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “These investments ensure people can build their lives here at home. As we continue to grow as a hub for manufacturing and innovation, we’re making sure our workforce grows with us—so Illinoisans can train for good-paying careers, support their families, and thrive, without ever having to leave the communities they love.”

Governor Pritzker has committed to growing Illinois’ world-class manufacturing industry, which continues to thrive because of strong state leadership and a commitment to fostering innovation, sustainability, and long-term economic competitiveness. This announcement builds upon recent success in the manufacturing industry as a growing list of manufacturers have chosen to expand or establish their business in Illinois, including Rockford Brake Manufacturing, Cache Energy, NANO Nuclear, and more.

“Since the program’s inception, Manufacturing Training Academies have been an important link between growing manufacturers and the skilled workforce they need, creating stronger ties between industry and community colleges to build new opportunities for people in those regions,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Guided by the principles in Illinois’ Economic Growth Plan, expanding the MTA program is a critical step to prepare Illinoisans for a successful future in priority industries.”

The MTA program was first envisioned in Illinois’ 2019 Economic Growth Plan, which led to DCEO providing two competitive awards to construct and equip MTA facilities in north central and southwestern Illinois. In February 2024, Heartland Community College in Normal, Illinois, opened a first-of-its-kind Electric Vehicle Energy Storage Manufacturing Training Academy in partnership with automotive manufacturer Rivian, with programs focused on robotics, HVAC, welding, digital media and electric vehicles. Five months later, grant funding enabled Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, Illinois, to open doors to a 33,000-square-foot manufacturing education hub, which included expanding its offerings by launching additive manufacturing, tool and die mold-making and advanced automation/multi-axis computer numerical control certificates. Two additional awards were also made to Richland Community College and Kankakee Community College to offer training programs in clean energy manufacturing.

“Investments in skilled workforce training not only help fill a vital need for employers but also offer life-changing opportunities for students looking for a pathway to a good-paying job,” said Heartland Community College President Keith Cornille. “Manufacturing Training Academy grant funding supercharged the Heartland Community College effort to develop our leading-edge EV Technology program. We were able to leverage that funding to create facilities for a variety of advanced manufacturing training programs for high-demand job sectors. By strengthening our Career Technical Education programs, we’ve offered our students a pathway to a job, that can stack into a better job, and eventually a career.”

Eligible applicants include community colleges outside of Cook and the collar counties, excluding previous MTA awardees. Through this competitive NOFO, qualified entities can apply for grants from $3 million to $6 million. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until April 30, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. or until funds are exhausted. To view the NOFO and apply for the grant, please visit the DCEO website. Interested parties are encouraged to reach out to [email protected] for application assistance. DCEO will be hosting a technical assistance session on January 28, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. to provide assistance, answer questions, and provide information on becoming GATA pre-qualified.

“Illinois community colleges are uniquely positioned to help power the state’s manufacturing future,” said Brian Durham, Executive Director of the Illinois Community College Board. “Through programs like the Manufacturing Training Academies, we’re connecting education and industry to deliver hands-on, high-tech training that meets the evolving needs of employers and opening opportunities to well-paying careers for Illinois residents.”

“Illinois’ longstanding leadership in manufacturing is powered by the strength and skill of our workforce,” said Illinois EDC President and CEO Christy George. “This new round of funding empowers our community colleges to deliver cutting-edge training for high-demand, high-quality jobs, ensuring Illinois remains competitive today while building the workforce that drives our economy.”