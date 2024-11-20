Governor JB Pritzker Proclaims November ‘Aviation Appreciation Month’ in Illinois

The Alliance for Aviation Across America today applauded Illinois Governor JB Pritzker for recognizing November as “Aviation Appreciation Month.” Airports in Illinois support an annual economic impact of $95.5 billion.

“Importantly, general aviation and our network of airports support the livelihood of towns and cities throughout Illinois and across the country,” said Devin Osting, interim executive director of the Alliance for Aviation Across America. “General aviation helps businesses of all sizes operate more efficiently, especially in rural communities, and supports critical services. Agricultural aviation, for instance, treats up to 4 million acres of farmland in Illinois annually.