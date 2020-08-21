Governor Holcomb calls for equity and inclusion in address to state

By David Denson

Governor Eric Holcomb earlier this week announced steps that he would immediately incorporate in state government to address equity and inclusion.

In a speech on Tuesday, August 18, Holcomb detailed the steps he will be taking regarding the issues.

“What I’ve laid out today are actions in a broad effort to make sure Indiana is a place where every Hoosier has an equal opportunity and access to achieve our founders’ vision of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” Holcomb said.

“Achieving that vision requires we address root causes and remove barriers that have been built up for centuries.”

With the new initiative, the position of Chief Equity, Inclusion and Opportunity Officer has been created. The officer will focus on improving equity, inclusion and opportunity across all state government operations, as well as drive systematic changes to remove hurdles in the government workplace and in services that the state provides.

The officer will help state agencies develop their own strategic plans to remove barriers. The officer will be a member of the Governor’s Cabinet and report directly to the Governor.

Holcomb announced that he is requiring body cameras for State Police frontline officers by 2021.

The Governor will require a third-party review of State Police and Law Enforcement Academy curriculum and training at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA).

He is also committed to working with the state legislature to add more civilian representation to the ILEA Board.

ILEA provides the basic training for most law enforcement officers in the state. Sixty-five percent of the state’s law enforcement officers—including sheriff’s deputies, municipal law enforcement officers, Indiana State Police troopers and conservation officers—receive some form of training at the Academy.

Holcomb said he will continue working with legislators, the judiciary, local sheriffs and prosecutors on potential legislation, including sentencing reform and jail overcrowding. He also has asked the Commission for Higher Education, the Department of Workforce Development and the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet to submit recommendations on how the state can adjust policies for workforce programs.

“For my part, I commit to you that I will work to be a barrier buster. I commit to bring greater equity and opportunity within your state government and the services you entrust us to provide, so that every Hoosier can take full advantage of their gifts and potential,” said Holcomb.

Holcomb’s announcement comes a week after the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus (IBLC) held a press conference outlining their justice reform policy agenda for the 2021 legislative session.

The IBLC reform agenda was created after extensive input by members of the Black community and other constituents across the state, after multiple virtual town hall meetings were held.

“Some will be quick to praise Governor Holcomb today,” said Senator Eddie Melton. “However, I am instead choosing to wait, because I am a Black elected leader in Indiana who has time and again been promised action and advocacy behind the scenes only to be let down when political courage is necessary. I have learned to hold my breath when working with the Republican supermajority. Until Governor Holcomb and Indiana Republicans stop viewing issues of race as a box to check, and decide to get to work, we’ll be circling the drain on an issue that should have been resolved decades ago.”

“Unfortunately, the Governor’s office stopped short of showing his commitment to addressing the systemic issues that continue to disadvantage Black Hoosiers in our state,” State Senator Lonnie Randolph said.

“While the Governor spoke eloquently about the state’s history of racism and inequality, the solutions he’s proposed to address those deep-rooted issues fall short of what has been repeatedly proposed by the IBLC. When we are dealing with systemic problems, it is imperative that leaders listen to those most affected by disparities and use their ideas to take bold action and keep people of color safe.”