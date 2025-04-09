Gov. Pritzker signs Memorandum of Understanding between Illinois and the United Kingdom

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker

Agreement focuses on growing existing trade relationships with an emphasis on joint commitment to the transition to clean energy

On April 8, 2025, Governor JB Pritzker joined British officials at the Illinois State Capitol to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Illinois and the United Kingdom, building on a decades-long trade relationship between the two entities. The MOU, which focuses on advancing manufacturing in the energy, technology and life sciences sectors, was first agreed to during the Governor’s visit to the United Kingdom in 2023. ​

“Now more than ever, it’s essential that states like in Illinois build and maintain healthy relationships with major trade partners—and for years, the United Kingdom has met Illinois with equal enthusiasm and desire for increased cooperation and partnership,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Signing this MOU is the next step in growing our strong trade relationship that will benefit both Illinois and the UK, and I look forward to seeing how this agreement will spur additional opportunities across sectors.”

‘The UK-Illinois trade relationship is already strong; UK companies employ more than 100,000 Illinoisians and exports to the UK support a further 26,000 jobs,” said UK Consul General Richard Hyde. “This agreement aims to take our trade from good to great. It is a plan of action to promote mutual growth, the number one priority of the British Government.”

“While others sow uncertainty, Illinois is building stability. This agreement opens doors for innovation and opportunity—especially for working families who are the backbone of our state,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “The Pritzker-Stratton administration is grateful for our UK partners for their shared commitment to progress.”

Illinois exported over $2.6 billion in goods to the United Kingdom in 2024, making it the state’s eighth-largest export partner. Main exports from Illinois to the UK include chemicals, computer products, and manufactured and fabricated metal products. British-owned firms also employ the largest number of Illinoisans of any Foreign Direct Investment partner, nearly 100,000 Illinoisans across the state. ​

In 2023, the Governor led an economic trade delegation to the United Kingdom to foster stronger trade relationships and to promote Illinois as an option for expansion to British companies. The Governor met with Minister of State Nigel Huddleston to agree to the initial terms of the MOU that was signed today by Governor Pritzker and British Consul General Richard Hyde. ​

The MOU focuses heavily on the need for climate-conscious solutions in manufacturing and engineering, a key issue for Illinois and the United Kingdom. As part of the Governor’s 2023 UK trip, Governor Pritzker attended the Goodwood Festival of Speed to highlight Illinois as a leader in the electric vehicle space.

The MOU also highlights shared values between the two parties, particularly the joint commitment to bolstering equitable economic opportunities and innovation among historically marginalized groups including women, communities of color, and the LGBTQ+ community. The shared commitment to diversity reflects the common goal of ensuring Illinois companies that employ British employees and vice-versa are actively working to combat discrimination and inequality.

Earlier this month Governor Pritzker signed a similar MOU with the state of Mexico during an economic trade mission to Mexico City. The Governor has also led delegations to Japan and Canada in recent years as part of his commitment to promoting Illinois’ business, education, and manufacturing sectors on the global stage. ​

“This agreement will not only enhance our trade ties but also promote global innovation in many sectors, especially the advanced manufacturing and engineering industries,” said Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Director Kristin Richards. “The collaboration between Illinois and the UK will foster new growth opportunities, promote job creation, and position both regions as leaders in the green economy.”

