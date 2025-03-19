Gov. Pritzker Announces Record-Breaking Increase in Community College Enrollment

Historic Increase in enrollment comes as Governor Pritzker proposes expanding access to 4-year degrees at community colleges

Today, Governor JB Pritzker announced that 2025 Spring enrollment at Illinois Community Colleges continues to surge, increasing to 8.9% compared to the previous Spring. ​ The nearly 9% increase is the largest Spring-to-Spring enrollment increase since the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) began collecting systemwide enrollment in the late 1990s, and the third straight year of Spring enrollment increases according to the state’s latest 2025 Spring Enrollment Report.

“With the largest Spring-to-Spring enrollment increase and the third straight year of growth, our community colleges have not only bounced back from the pandemic – they are now stronger than ever thanks to our historic investments in education,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We are the home to the third largest community college system in the nation, and we want to continue seeing growth and opportunity for working families by making higher education more affordable and accessible for students across the state.”

“We know higher education is key to our future, which is why we’ve made historic investments to make education more accessible,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “Now we’re seeing a return on our investment with community college enrollment surging. When education is more accessible and affordable, our entire state is stronger.”

Community colleges are central to expanding access to affordable education, strengthening the state’s workforce, and creating more economic opportunity for Illinoisans. During the FY26 Budget Address, Governor Pritzker proposed a consumer-driven, student-centered program to enable community colleges to offer four-year bachelor degrees, making degrees more accessible while meeting the needs of employers in key sectors, and keeping education costs low for students and working families.

“Illinois’ continued investment in accessible and affordable community college education has made a direct and lasting impact in the lives of thousands of additional students who are now using community colleges as a pathway to better lives and brighter futures,” said ICCB Executive Director Brian Durham. “In 2021, enrollment at Illinois community colleges had fallen below 240,000 students. ​ Today, more than 280,000 full and part-time students are learning at community colleges across the state, and that number will increase if we’re able to offer baccalaureate degrees at the community college level.”

In addition to the community college baccalaureate degree program, Governor Pritzker has prioritized key initiatives that will positively impact Illinois’ working families, including a direct admission program to streamline college admissions to public postsecondary institutions and save Illinois families money. Governor Pritzker is also proposing a classroom cellphone ban for K-12 schools across Illinois to restrict personal electronic use during class instruction.

The proposed FY26 budget also includes a 3% increase in operating dollars for public universities and community colleges and an unprecedented $721.6 million appropriation for the Monetary Award Program (MAP), ensuring that virtually all Illinois students at or below median income can attend community college at no cost when their financial aid is paired with federal Pell Grants.

Findings from the Spring 2025 Enrollment Report

The 2025 Spring Enrollment Report shows the third Spring-to-Spring semester increase in the last six years and brings enrollment at Illinois Community Colleges past pre-pandemic levels of just over 283,000 students. The pandemic significantly impacted enrollment, but Illinois community colleges have persistently worked to recruit and retain students as enrollment rebounds. ​ ​

Additional findings from the Spring 2025 Enrollment Report include:

Dual Credit programs- allowing high school students to earn college credit – increased 19.8% and has increased 61.9% from Spring 2021.

Forty of the 45 Illinois community colleges experienced an increase in headcount enrollment from Spring 2024 to Spring 2025.

Five of six instructional areas saw increases in headcount enrollment from the previous year including:

Transfer programs – the largest instructional area in the Illinois Community College System – increased 8.9% from the previous.

Career and Technical Education programs increased by 7.6% from the previous year.

General Associates programs increased by 23.4% from the previous year.

Adult Education – which serves students interested in basic skills, GED preparation, and English proficiency – increased by 5% from the previous year.

Summary of Opening Spring Enrollments in Illinois Public Community Colleges From 2021 to 2025