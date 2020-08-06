Gov. Holcomb proclaims August as Black Philanthropy Month in Indiana

As part of its work to create more opportunities for Black communities, the Indiana University Black Philanthropy Circle requested and received a proclamation from Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, officially designating August as Black Philanthropy Month in Indiana.

Observed every August, Black Philanthropy Month is a global celebration and concerted campaign to elevate African-descent giving. It was created by Jacqueline Bouvier Copeland and the Pan-African Women’s Philanthropy Network in 2011 to commemorate the United Nations International Year and Decade for People of African Descent.

“We are thrilled and believe it is especially important this year to demonstrate support and solidarity,” said Valaida Fullwood, Black Philanthropy Month co-architect. “It has been nine years since the originating state, Minnesota, proclaimed its support.

We hope that other states, cities, and corporations and organizations will follow Indiana’s lead and join this important cause.”

As part of this designation, people and communities are encouraged to promote the power of giving to transform lives; celebrate the extraordinary legacy of philanthropy; highlight important stories; spotlight good work; and inspire giving, understanding and generosity in support of improving social, educational, economic and health outcomes in Black communities.

“Perhaps now more than ever is an opportune moment in history to recognize the power of philanthropy and that every person can indeed make a difference in the lives of others,” said James C. Wimbush, vice president of diversity, equity and multicultural affairs, dean of The University Graduate School, Johnson Chair for Diversity and Leadership and co-chair of the Black Philanthropy Circle at Indiana University. “Philanthropy is truly what makes great universities like IU possible, and the Black Philanthropy Circle is an integral part of this work.”

As the first Black giving circle connected to higher education in the nation, the Black Philanthropy Circle reaffirms Indiana University’s long-standing commitment to support Black students with programs and services that facilitate and promote academic excellence, community building, and personal and professional success.

Working in partnership with the Indiana University Office of the Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Multicultural Affairs, the Black Philanthropy Circle believes in the power of possibility — and what can happen when a diverse group of committed people work together to improve the education trajectories for future generations of students.

“We could not be more excited by this proclamation,” said Joyce Q. Rogers, IU Foundation vice president for development and external relations for the Office of the Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Multicultural Affairs. “There is no better time for us to reaffirm the impact that philanthropic giving has on students, faculty and staff of color on all of IU’s campuses.”