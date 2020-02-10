Gov. Holcomb joins Jake Steinfeld in awarding fitness centers to Indiana schools

Governor Eric J. Holcomb and fitness icon Jake Steinfeld announced nominations are now open for Indiana schools to apply for a $100,000 DON’T QUIT!® fitness center from the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC).

“We are determined to improve the health of Hoosiers and a great way to do this is to get our kids excited about fitness,” Gov. Holcomb said. “I am excited that Jake decided he wanted to bring the DON’T QUIT! Campaign to Indiana, because it will empower more kids to develop healthy habits that they’ll take with them throughout life.”

The NFGFC seeks to encourage and reward innovation in the field of youth fitness by awarding fitness centers to schools that use new and unique methods to promote student physical activity and wellness. Three Indiana elementary or middle schools will each receive a $100,000 state-of-the-art fitness center from the NFGFC.

“Childhood obesity is a serious problem that can follow a child into adulthood. I’ve declared war on this preventable disease and it’s inspiring to see elected leaders like Governor Eric Holcomb immediately jump on board to join the battle and welcome us into the great state of Indiana. Every governor we’ve partnered with recognizes that obesity is neither a Democratic nor Republican issue, it’s a kids’ issue and all have vowed to do everything possible to help,” said Steinfeld, chairman of the NFGFC. “Children are our most precious resource and by providing them with a strong foundation in health and fitness, we can feel confident that they’ll excel beyond their wildest dreams.”

The NFGFC envisions a nation that—through innovation and a “DON’T QUIT!” attitude—boasts the fittest kids in the world. DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers have been built in 32 states and Washington, D.C. In 2020, NFGFC will gift fitness centers to four more states – Indiana, Alabama, Kentucky and Oklahoma – with a goal of building in all 50 states in the coming years.

Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Anthem Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. TuffStuff Fitness International provides all the fitness equipment, which is manufactured in the United States.

School nominations will be accepted until Friday, March 20. For more information about the NFGFC or to download a nomination form, visitwww.natgovfit.org.