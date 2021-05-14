Gov. Holcomb is studying ending $300 federal unemployment benefits

Contributed by The 411 News

The future of out-of work Hoosiers continuing to receive the extra $300 per week from the federal government in addition to their state unemployment benefits is being studied by Gov. Eric Holcomb after 2 states announced recently they would end the pandemic-related benefits.

Gov. Holcomb said in a statement recently, “I’ve asked the Department of Workforce Development to complete a demographic analysis of unemployed Hoosiers over the past 16 months so I have the best information available to make an informed decision about whether the state should continue to participate in federal pandemic unemployment programs.”

Part of that analysis will be to compare Indiana’s workforce today against the period of January-February 2020, before the start of the pandemic. The state’s unemployment rate stands at 3.9 percent, which is near pre-pandemic levels, and the labor force mirrors pre-pandemic levels.

Gov. Holcomb said, “We also had worker shortages. We must concentrate on building the right pathways to match people with the skill sets employers need and to attract more people to join our workforce.”

The governors of Montana and South Carolina have said their states will cancel the $300 federal bonus and scale back on benefits for unemployed workers starting in June. The $300 weekly bonus, on top of what states already pay in unemployment checks, is part of the American Rescue Plan law from March that extends the $300 payments through Sept. 6. However, states are entitled to opt out.

Governors for the two states say they’re facing a labor shortage. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said in a statement, “This labor shortage is being created in large part by the supplemental unemployment payments that the federal government provides claimants on top of their state unemployment benefits.”

Gov. Holcomb said, “In the meantime, I’ll issue an executive order that will reinstate the requirement that unemployment insurance claimants actively seek employment and be available for work, which we have waived since the beginning of the pandemic. I’ve also directed DWD to assure we are providing all needed support services for those who are out of work.”