Gordon Davis mistaken for being white, succeeded as Black

He was a Harvard Law School graduate who worked in some of New York’s biggest law firms before he revitalized New York’s Central Park and refined the iconic Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, introducing some of the nation’s most renowned jazz artists.

Throughout his storied life, Gordon J. Davis, who grew up on Chicago’s South Side, was mistaken for a white man among his peers because of his light complexion. Declining to pass as a white person in New York to mingle in corporate and elite social clubs, Davis often surprised colleagues when he told them he was Black.

A trailblazer and civic leader who helped shape New York’s legal, cultural and social scene, Davis reportedly died from complications of emphysema October 4, 2026 in the Big Apple, his adopted home for four decades. He was 85.

Davis was New York City’s first Black commissioner of parks and recreation, where he oversaw 4,000 employees at 600 parks, 900 playgrounds, more than 100 swimming pools and 500 tennis courts from 1978 to 1983. He restored Sheep Meadow, an expansive lawn in Central Park, and brought entertainers to perform in the city’s most famous park. Supporters say Davis revived the city’s dying parks department and brought class to Central Park.

Born August 7, 1941, at Chicago’s historically Black Provident Hospital, Davis descended from the city’s Black aristocracy. He came from a line of high achievers who graduated at the top of their class. His white skin and rich Black lineage allowed him access to two worlds, experiences some Blacks only dream about.

Julienna Richardson, fou-

nder of Chicago’s The HistoryMakers, during an interview with Davis called him Black royalty.

He summered among privileged Black families in Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard but enjoyed chicken and watermelon. In Chicago, Davis attended primary school in the Rosenwald Apartments in Bronzeville. He attended Austin O. Sexton Elementary School in Woodlawn, and he attended middle school at the University of Chicago Laboratory School, along with members of the Chicago Defender’s prominent Sengstacke family, including Publisher John H. Sengstacke. He graduated from some of the nation’s finest schools and colleges, but he wasn’t pretentious in social circles or in conversations about racism in America.

Davis’s parents were renowned scholars who studied caste and social systems. But like other well-to-do Black children during segregation, Davis and his siblings weren’t allowed to ride their horses when a few whites visited their Woodlawn neighborhood in Chicago.

Davis’s aunt founded the prominent Jack and Jill children’s organization, but he and his parents were kicked out after skipping too many meetings.

Friends say Davis was very proud to be Black. In 2016, he wrote an op-ed for the New York Times on what happened to his dad’s side of the family when President Woodrow Wilson legalized segregation.

As head of New York City’s Parks and Recreation Department, Davis created a corps of urban park rangers, appointed borough administrators, privatized many of the city’s public golf courses and restored Bryant Park in Midtown. A founding trustee of the Central Park Conservancy, he reintroduced a herd of sea lions to the Central Park Zoo.

In 1983, Davis joined New York’s Lord Day & Lord law firm. He was among a handful of Black lawyers to be named partner in a major New York corporate law firm.

Davis began serving as counsel to the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts that same year. In 1990, he became the Founding

Chairman of Jazz at Lincoln Center. In 2001, Davis was named president of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

Chicago’s South Side shaped Davis’s upbringing and commitment to racial equality.

Subsequently, Davis returned to private practice at LeBoeuf, Lamb, Greene & MacRae and then Venable LLP as a senior partner. Davis’s clients included the Lower Manhattan Development Corporation, the organization overseeing the rebuilding of the Ground Zero site, the New York Public Library, Mt. Sinai Medical Center, the United States Tennis Association, Amtrak and the American Museum of Natural History.

At 6-foot 5 with very fair skin, Davis in news reports recalled many times when peers in all-white law firms made racially insensitive or bigoted remarks in front of him. “You know that I am African American?” he told the New York Times. “Maybe I’m self-contained, but it has nothing to do with race,” he said in a 1998 New York Times interview.

“I grew up in a family that was very self-aware, and very confident in issues of race. My parents taught us that we were equal to, or sometimes better than, people who were white. We were never confused about what we were. Other people were confused, all the time.”

Davis served on the board of directors of Lincoln Center, the New York Public Library, the Studio Museum in Harlem, the Museum of Modern Art, the Public Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center and the Francis W Parker School.

He tried to recruit people of color to the boards on which he sat and often spoke out about the lack of diversity among the trustees of New York’s cultural institutions.

Davis’s father, William Allison Davis was an anthropologist and the first tenured Black professor at any college or university in America. Davis’s mother, Elizabeth Stubbs Davis, was also a social anthropologist who published studies on caste and class in the American South in the 1930s and 1940s. She graduated from Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts.

Her skin was light enough for her to pass for white, but she did not hide her race, Davis told HistoryMakers. In interviews Davis said Elizabeth’s advice became his favorite quote: “Black people are just as good as white people, actually, they’re a little better.”

“So, that is the spirit which we grew up with. Better in the sense of course, that we hadn’t bought into a racist system to oppress millions and millions of people, and abided by its rules, so that’s that.

“One of the great things about growing–one of the funny things about growing up on Langley is my father and mother’s associations with the University of Chicago meant that every once in a while, white people would come to visit us in the Black neighborhood, and this was unheard of. The only white people in a Black neighborhood were the guys selling insurance, a dollar a month, or whatever it was, the firemen, you know, the cop, that was about it for white people.”

The Davis family lived at 6129 S. Langley in Woodlawn. According to HistoryMakers, political scientist Ralph Bunche would visit their home.

Rosenwald Apartments in Bronzeville

After eighth grade at the University of Chicago Laboratory School, Davis attended Hyde Park High School, in the 1950s when the school was integrated and as Davis said in HistoryMakers, “everybody was proud of the fact they weren’t racists.”

In his senior year, Davis graduated from the private Francis W. Parker School, where Dorothy Taylor, the grandmother of former White House Advisor Valerie Jarrett attended.

Like his father and grandfather, Davis attended Williams College, a prestigious liberal arts institution in Williamstown, Massachusetts. Davis’s father graduated summa cum laude and valedictorian of his class, but he was denied a teaching position at the school because of his race, before he taught at the historically Black Hampton University in Virginia.

His rejection by Williams College led Davis’s father to discourage his son from enrolling in the school. Davis enrolled anyway. When he was courted to join a white fraternity, two members were surprised when he told them he was Black.

“They were in deep shock,” Davis told HistoryMakers. “They said, ‘You’re Black?’ I said yeah.”

At Williams College, Davis co-founded a campus civil rights committee that raised money for the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and other activist groups. In 2022, Williams College established a Social and Racial Justice Fellowship in honor of Gordon Davis.

Unsure about his future after college, Davis was encouraged by Bunche during a trip to the United Nations in New York, to go to law school.

At Harvard Law School, Davis co-founded the Harvard Black Law Students Association and contributed to the newly established Harvard Civil Rights-Civil Liberties Law Review.

In 1968, Davis married Peggy Cooper, who became a professor at New York University Law School. In addition to his wife and daughter, he is survived by a brother, Allison S. Davis, a Chicago attorney, and two grandchildren.